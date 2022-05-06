COVID has caused nearly 15 million deaths – Chicago Tribune

LONDON — The World Health Organization estimates that nearly 15 million people have died, either directly from COVID-19 or from shocks that overwhelmed health services, in the last two years. That is more than double the official figure of 6 million. Most of the deaths occurred in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

In a report released Thursday, the UN health agency’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said it was a “sobering” figure and that countries should invest more in their means to deal with future health emergencies.

The scientists entrusted by the WHO with the task of calculating the true number of deaths from COVID-19 between January 2020 and the end of last year estimated that there were between 13.3 million and 16.6 million deaths, either directly from the coronavirus. or because of the impact of the pandemic on health systems, including, for example, cancer patients who were unable to receive treatment because hospitals were overcrowded with COVID patients.

Figures are based on country-reported data and statistical models. The WHO did not break down the numbers into direct deaths from COVID-19 and those caused by the pandemic.

“This may seem like a simple arithmetic exercise, but these figures from the WHO are absolutely crucial to understanding how we should fight future pandemics and continue to respond to this one,” said Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist at the Yale School of Public Health. who was not involved in the WHO investigation. For example, Ko said, South Korea’s decision to invest heavily in public health after a massive MERS outbreak enabled it to beat COVID-19 with a per capita death rate that was just one-twentieth of the American.