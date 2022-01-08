COVID has nothing to do with the online edition

Much to the chagrin of those waiting for his triumphant return to Los Angelese, E3 2022 will be held in online format due to the dangers associated with COVID-19 and the Omicron variant which in recent weeks is causing the number of infections to soar.

A plausible justification is that of the Entertainment Software Association, which however is rejected in toto by Jason Schreier, noted Bloomberg journalist. As you can see by taking a look at one of his recent messages posted on Twitter, Schreier considers E3 a practically dead event, and in his eyes there is no longer any reason to organize the show in person.

The videogame journalist’s impression is that ESA had already made its decision months ago, a hypothesis supported by the fact that the dates were still absent on the event website. “This was by no means an instinctive reaction to the Omicron variant”says Schreier. “It is simply E3 that throws in the towel“. In June 2021, ESA initially announced that it would bring E3 2022 back to Los Angeles.

Even considering its positive sides, including the much lower economic expenses on the part of the exhibitors, the digital version of E3 has not thrilled for the moment, and there are many fans who would like to return to attend the show. fair that made the history of the videogame industry. We will see what changes ESA will bring to the 2022 edition, and if it will be able to involve the public more than last year.