Covid has reversed the political paradigm of dominant thinking. Will last?

There are those who already call it a new economic-social paradigm that throws the ideas of the twentieth century away. Of course, few times in the past had such a rapid change in dominant thinking been seen. Something similar happened in the seventies of the last century, when the sheikhs had shaken the balance of the West based, from the Second World War onwards, on low-priced raw materials and the stability of the dollar. Not even the financial crisis of 2008-2010 had such profound effects. Instead, in a few months we have seen the birth of a world tax on profits and a cleaner world; globalization has been dismantled and reassembled; we have learned that debts are unpaid and inflation is good for you (as long as it’s not too much, like wine); public spending is not a diligence to be attacked, but the lever of the new development model; the snail Italy started running; the most unstable political system in the western world has found a point of gravity. Are they will-o’-the-wisps, are we dazzled by a game of mirrors in which our illusions are reflected? We don’t know, but sooner or later the lightness of the words will have to give way to the gravity of things.

