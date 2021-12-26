Covid, here is the super vaccine of the US army / Against all variants and Sars viruses

A vaccine one against the Covid and Sars variants: that’s what theAmerican army. Scientists of the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research within a few weeks they should announce that they have developed an effective vaccine against Covid and all its variants, such as Omicron, as well as against the previous viruses of Sars origin. Defense One, who interviewed Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of the infectious disease branch of the Walter Reed. “We are testing our vaccine against all the different variants, including Omicron“.

In fact, the recently discovered variant has not been tested with animal studies, but with laboratory tests with human clinical samples. The vaccine Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 by Walter Reed, more briefly called SpFN, completed animal testing earlier this year with positive results. This month, however, the human experimentation ended, again with positive results that are now in the final review phase. Then, it will go through phase 2 and 3.

“WE ARE WAITING FOR CLINICAL DATA FOR PUBLIC ANNOUNCEMENTS”

“We want to wait for that clinical data to be able to make the full public announcements, but so far everything has gone exactly as we had hoped.“, he has declared Kayvon Modjarrad to Defense One. Unlike the vaccines currently available, SpFN by Walter Reed uses a 24-sided soccer ball-shaped protein that allows the spikes of multiple strains to be attached coronavirus on different faces of the protein.

The doctor did not hide the emotion for the results obtained so far, even on behalf of the entire army. It was not easy, for example the human experimentation took longer than expected, because the laboratory needed to test the vaccine on subjects who had not been vaccinated or previously infected with Covid. Hence, the increase in vaccination rates and the rapid spread of Delta and Omicron variants they complicated the plans. But there is obviously an intention to understand how this one pan-coronavirus vaccine interact with people already vaccinated or cured.

