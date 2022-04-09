Covid, here’s how Xe and Xj can escape our antibodies – Chronicle

Vaccinated and maybe escaped from Covid but the virus rearranges itself and tries to overcome our immune defenses. This is the case with Xe, and also there Xj identified today in Italy which are not new variants of the SarsCoV2 virus, but recombinations, attempts of the virus to escape precisely from antibodies in a population that is now rich in them. And this could also be the cause of the growth of Covid reinfectionshighlighted today by Silvio Brusaferro, commenting on the weekly monitoring data on the epidemic trend if we are vaccinated and / or escaped from Covid as is possible.

Secondor the virologist Francesco Broccolo, from the University of Milan Bicocca and scientific director of the cerba HealthCare group “These are not new lineages: the sub-variants of Omicron recombine”. Making the distinction, he explains, is possible because “a variant always has the same sequence that distinguishes it, while it is not known whether they are all the same of the recombinations, nor is their pathogenicity known, nor the real ecological niche: they are attempts at recombination that did not generate a variant “. In addition to Xe and Xj, which are recombinations of the Omicro sub-variants AB.1 and AB.2, others have been identified, such as Xd and Xf, which are recombinations between Omicron and Delta. “The virus recombines because, at a time when the circulation of the virus is high, multiple infections can coexist in a single individual, recombining”, adds the expert. “The evolutionary advantage of the virus is to try to escape from the neutralizing antibodies induced by the vaccine or from previous infections. The proof – he notes – is in the fact that Omicron, among all the variants originated so far, is the one that has been most successful in escaping the antibodies. thanks to the high number of mutations in the spike protein “». According to Broccolo “it is difficult to understand if recombination is a winning strategy: so far we have not seen recombinations that we have given rise to and new variants”.

Omicron and Delta: different symptoms and duration. And the Xe variant? What you need to know

If a short time has passed since the appearance of Xe, today Xj enters the pandemic scene, with the first sequence obtained in Italy, by the provincial health authority of Reggio Calabria. Neither therefore are new variants of the SarsCoV2 virus, but recombinant. The family of the virus responsible for the Covid pandemic is expanding. So far, other recombinants have also been identified, such as Xd and Xf, born from Omicron and Delta, and Xa, Xb, Xc and Xh have also been reported. At the moment the only one identified in Italy is Xj. The Alfa and Delta variants have long since disappeared from our country, overwhelmed by the 100% dominant Omicron, with 80% of cases due to the BA.2 sub-variant.

At the moment, no sequence of the new sub-variant Xe is reported in our country, observes Angelo Boccia, who processed the data and who is part of the center’s Bioinformatics group, coordinated by Giovanni Paolella. “Xe is apparently the result of the recombination of two different variants of Omicron, BA.1 and BA.2. A recombination event of this type – continues Boccia – can occur qhen an individual becomes infected with two or more variants at the same time and, through the exchange of genetic material, a hybrid version of the virus genome is created. In the case of variant Xe a large part of its genome, including the S gene, derives from BA.2 “. The recombinant Xj isolated in Calabria is born in a similar way el‘Italy it is currently the third country in the world to report its presence, after Finland and Thailand

“It is normal for the virus to mutate and recombine: this is how viruses do”, observes geneticist Giuseppe Novelli, of the University of Rome Tor Vergata. “It’s not a strange phenomenon, but it can easily happen when different versions of a virus coexist in the same person, such as sub-variants BA.1 and BA.2.” For Novelli it is important »to be sure that Xe and Xj are new recombinants. It is not easy to do this because complex sequencing techniques are required. “Furthermore, continues the geneticist,” It is not enough to read the genetic sequences, but they must be interpreted, and much more must be sequenced “. That the phenomenon of the appearance of recombinants is linked to the spread of the virus is clear, but according to Novelli “it is premature to talk about their pathogenicity: it takes a long time to study them”.