COVID / Here’s why saying “it’ll just be a flu” isn’t reassuring for some

The writer is certain that he does not have the crystal ball, an instrument that apparently more than an expert is using with excessive and questionable ease, and without haruspex skills it is difficult to predict what awaits us tomorrow, or worse still the day after tomorrow, from the point of view. of view of the spread of this pandemic.

Looking at the many forecasts proposed in these two years should make us sufficiently aware of the errors that characterized them, of the imprudences that led us to prophesy, errors and imprudences often determined by the inability to recognize, from the unwillingness to admit, that the SARS virus -CoV-2 we still know too little.

Lombardy coronavirus bulletin, February 2 data / Positive 8.3%, +12 hospitalizations

Without a crystal ball at the most you can try to smell the air you pull in the best possible way in search of smoke signals (better it would be signs of roast, but at the moment it is precisely the “meat” that seems to be missing) that can indicate the way, and that is what awaits us tomorrow.

Let’s be honest: to date it is objectively impossible, beyond the legitimate wishes that everything can end as soon as possible, to predict when the virus will leave us and in what conditions we will find ourselves. From this point of view, Magatti’s indication is very reasonable: “When we emerge from this pandemic we will no longer be the same and above all we will not all be the same“.

Coronavirus Bulletin Ministry of Health February 2 / -75 hospitalizations, 10.1% positivity

At the beginning, the slogan was “Everything will be fine”, an attitude that was unquestionably unsuccessful in all sectors (health, economic, educational, recreational …): and it could not have been otherwise, we add, because it was a feeble hope (or perhaps more than a wish, a desire) not founded on reality and on what we (did not) know, but mainly driven by the desire to quickly forget the (tragic) criticalities we were experiencing, to move on. Now the slogan has changed in form because it has become “Don’t worry, in the end it will be just an influence”, but we believe that it has remained the same in substance and (insufficient) motivation: we are sure that it will be so or is it not perhaps the re-emergence of need (again we do not know based on what) to see the glass at least half full and to chase away bad thoughts? And are we sure that to say that it will only be an influence constitutes an alleviation of the consequences and a substantial reassurance for citizens?

Sileri: “stop to limitations for asymptomatic positives” / “Covid will become endemic”

On the one hand, despite the high vaccination coverage (certainly with vaccines that are probably not optimal and that need to be improved) some operators working in the field draw attention to the fact that for a not insignificant share of patients the clinical picture that is presents is much more serious and worse than a typical seasonal flu, which leads us to necessarily maintain a high level of attention. On the other hand, a numerical look at the typical effects of a flu episode helps to better understand that saying it will be just a flu is not a reassuring conclusion.

We take the data from an interesting work published by Rosano and coll. in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases (Investigating the impact of influenza on excess mortality in all ages in Italy during recent seasons (2013 / 14–2016 / 17 seasons); 2019; 88: 127-134) which reports the impact of influence on mortality in the seasons ranging from 2013 to 2017 in our country. According to the estimates provided in the report, between 2013 and 2017 the recurring flu episodes would have caused more than 68,000 deaths: 7,027 in the 2013-2014 season, 20,259 in 2014-2015, 15,801 in 2015-2016 and 24,981 in the 2016 season. -2017. These are not the approximately 150,000 deaths attributed to Covid in the two-year period 2020-2021, but can we so easily accept almost 20,000 more deaths every year?

There is very little talk of seasonal flu and in the common sense we tend to underestimate its negative effects: the weakest subjects, mainly elderly, often already burdened by other pathologies or disabilities, are mainly affected, but we must also not forget the effects on economy (absences from work, etc.). Are we perhaps hoping that our (legitimate) desire to return to a normality that we do not know of what it will consist of will be discharged on the weakest? We trust that this is not the perspective that is indicated.

It must be noted that “Our ability to fully understand this virus is still limited”As Magatti reminds us again. This must be the stimulus to improve our reading of reality and not the occasion to prefigure scenarios that have shown all their inconsistency to date.

Like it or not, Covid is giving us back “the sense of the great power that is hidden in the fragility of our hands, in the humility of our faces, of our lips”(Davide Prosperi,“ The smart era and the need for contacts ”, Corriere della Sera, 8 January 2022): let’s take note and act accordingly.

– – – –

We need your input to continue to provide you with quality and independent information.

SUPPORT US. DONATE NOW BY CLICKING HERE

READ ALSO:

COVID / This is why saying “it will only be a flu” for some is not reassuring DEATH COVID / I am on average over 80 and with 4 diseases, the virus is no longer decisive

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED