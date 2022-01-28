Covid, heterogeneous situation in Europe – Physics & Mathematics

The situation of the Covid-19 epidemic is heterogeneous in Europe, probably due to the different phases of spread of the Omicron variant, with countries in which the incidence values ​​are decreasing, such as Spain, and others on the rise, such as France. and Portugal: this is indicated by the analyzes of the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Computing ‘M. Picon’, of the National Research Council (Cnr).

“The analysis of the weekly differences in the positive incidence curves of some of the largest states among those close to Italy reveals that Spain, France, Portugal it’s the same Italy until two weeks ago they had a very similar trendwith a cancellation of growth“, observes the expert.”Subsequently – continues – the Spain the mean incidence value decreasedtogether with Italy, the latter with a much lower rate of descent “.

The situation is different for France And Portugal“where, especially for Portugal, one took place new growth of the incidence “.



Weekly incidence of positives in Portugal (source: Giovanni Sebastiani)

In United Kingdom and in Greece “the one already reported continues stasis phasewhich started about ten days ago “.

In Germany the evolution of the curve, on the other hand, is further back and “in the last 30 days, a exponential growth phasewith a doubling time of the increases equal to about 11 days: much greater than that which characterized the growth in many Italian provinces in the last weeks of 2021, which was between 3 and 4.5 days “.

The difference, according to Sebastiani, “could be explained by a low prevalence of the Omicron variant at the moment in Germany, by the heterogeneity of the epidemic situation within the country and by other factors, such as the presence of more effective conditions for containing the spread. outbreak, such as those related to contact tracing and quarantines “.