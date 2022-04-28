Covid: High-wage people more likely to vaccinate



Those with a high salary and well-educated are more likely to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to a study. KEYSTONE / PETER KLAUNZER sda-ats



This content was published on April 27, 2022 – 9:34 am



(Keystone-ATS)

Socio-economic factors play a role in choosing to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. People with high salaries and well-educated people are more likely to have the preparation inoculated.

The same applies to those living in urban areas, suffering from chronic diseases and having higher medical skills, according to a study from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW), published in “Swiss Medical Weekly”. The representative research took place between June and December 2021 on 2400 individuals.

In the period under consideration, on the other hand, those who live in the countryside and those who have little faith in authority and science have been vaccinated less frequently. The most frequent reasons of those who have chosen not to get vaccinated are the fear of side effects and doubts about the real effectiveness of the remedy (57% for both reasons).

From another “Covid-19 Social Monitor” – this is the name of the periodic research – conducted last March, it appears that people are adopting less and less prudence. 56% said they keep their distance from others, while in December 2021 it was still 77%.