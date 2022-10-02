“Covid highlighted the need to make our health system more flexible”

The Covid-19 pandemic highlighted the need to strengthen healthcare services, as well as public health services. But, above all, “he put on the table the need to make our health system more flexible.” This has been pointed out by the Secretary of State for Health, Silvia Calzonat the opening of the third day of the III Health Observatory, an event organized by EL ESPAÑOL and Invertia.

Making the National Health System (SNS) more flexible entails challenges. Three, specifically in the words of Calzón: “Adapting to a totally globalized world, having only one health and adapting to demographic change”.

To do this, “public health has to be better prepared to provide early, coordinated and rapid responses to health emergencies.” And, in the case of Spain, they are several actions that the Government has launched in this line.

Silvia Calzón, Secretary of State for Health



The first of these has been the creation of the State Public Health Agency, “a priority for the Government,” said Calzón. This body will be in charge of coordinating the state public health network. But, for its proper functioning, “the improvement of surveillance systems” is essential.

But it is not the only action that the Ministry of Health is carrying out. The Secretary of State for Health has also highlighted the development of the public health strategyapproved in the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System last June.

Silvia Calzón has also reviewed the successful vaccination campaign against Covid-19 and the lessons it has left behind, such as “the increase in production capacities”. Along these lines, he has spoken of how Europe “bet because the vaccines will be manufactured in our territory” and how Spain “has developed capacities that were non-existent before the pandemic”. This “has been possible thanks to the collaboration with the companies and the promotion of R&D”.

An experience that, in Calzón’s opinion, “we have to make the most of it and crystallize it in a competitive production model“In fact, the Government is already working to deploy the European pharmaceutical strategy, of which the Strategic Plan for the pharmaceutical industry will be part.

European funds

Strengthening public health and betting on a competitive production model are some of the Government’s actions that are added to the PERTE ‘Vanguard Health’through which Spain wants to position itself as a leading country in advanced therapies.

“This Government has opted for part of the European funds and the national budget to be transferred to the autonomous communities to improve their healthcare services,” said Calzón.

And, during his speech, he has given different examples in this regard. Among them, the launch of the Invest plan to renew the technological park of hospitals. “More than 800 million euros have been transferred,” she confirmed.

Also the plan for the implementation of proton therapy, thanks to the agreement with the Amancio Ortega Foundation. “We are finalizing the purchase of 10 teams that will be located in public hospitals in seven autonomous communities.”

But not everything is health technology. The Secretary of State for Health has praised the plan to Primary Care and the 172 million euros approved by the Council of Ministers just over a week ago. A financing that “must be completed with an investment effort on the part of the regions”.

Continuing with Primary Care, Calzón has also reviewed the digitization plan, “in which each community will lead certain projects that will allow greater equity.” A plan “that is part of the strategy of the digital health strategy that has 700 million euros”.

And of course the insole reinforcement. “The starting situation is difficult,” he acknowledged. “Between 2010 and 2017 there was a decrease in Specialized Health Training (FSE) vacancies, which meant 2,628 fewer specialists. The decrease was especially hard for Primary Care specialists. But the critical point will be in 2027, when we will lack 9,000 professionals. making an effort to increase the places of FSE”.

“All these actions and many others have to lead us to a model that guarantees accessibility and equity for all citizens. It is one of the reasons for the Equity Law, which is in the process of being amended in the Congress of Deputies “. Definitely, “we want a model that strengthens public health“, Calzon has concluded.

