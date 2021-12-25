Covid: ‘hit by Omicron’, the B postpones 2 Christmas – Sport rounds

Covid returns to heavily threaten the regular conduct of football championships and beyond, with heavy repercussions on seasonal programs. A film already seen, which brings back the ghosts of the recent past. After the postponement of Udinese-Salernitana in Serie A, the cadet championship pays the highest bill, with the cancellation first of Benevento-Monza and then of two full days, which should have been staged on 26 and 29 December next . “We had a problem with the Omicron variant, which affected several clubs. We discussed with the clubs and decided to resume on January 15, as scheduled, with the recoveries of the 18th matchday on the 13th”, explained Mauro Balata, president of the Serie B football league. Who then added: “On January 15th and 22nd we will make up for the days initially planned for Christmas, with as many midweek shifts. In general, I think we need greater coordination between the various local health authorities . We need a single direction able to take decisions that allow the clubs to work peacefully. We are used in League B to face discussions at 360 degrees. In the Assembly everyone express their opinions and then find the best possible synthesis. We must unite the problems. health with the fairness of the competition “. Originally a winter break was scheduled for Serie B from 29 December to 15 January 2022. With the postponement of these two days, they will return to the field on 13 January to play the two recoveries of the last round: Benevento-Monza and Lecce-Vicenza. Matchday 19 will be played on January 15th (originally scheduled for December 26th), while matchday 20 will be made up on January 22nd (initially scheduled for December 29th). The championship will always end on May 6th; two further midweek shifts will subsequently be added and communicated. Meanwhile, in Serie A, another case of positivity emerges for Salernitana, who presented a notice of complaint against the 0-3 at the table for the non-dispute of the match with Udinese, due to ASL block: the sports judge had to postpone the decision , waiting to know the reasons for the Campania complaint. But that’s not all: variations in the calendars aside, to prevent the contagion curve from undergoing a heavy surge also from the world of sport, and football in particular, the first indications arrive from the control room on the restrictions to stem the Omicron variant. The Italian fans are however allowed to breathe a sigh of relief: the Government, in the pre-Christmas control room to stem the new contagion increases, introduces the obligation of the FFP2 mask also outdoors, and also in the white area, to attend sporting events, including league matches. On the other hand, the hypothesis of additional buffers to the green pass to enter the stadiums was averted, in which case the football association had ventilated the counter-hypothesis of closed doors. Instead, it remains with a capacity of 75%. “I am satisfied with the proposal, which I supported, discussed by the control room this morning to adopt the obligation to wear the FFP2 mask to attend sporting events – said the undersecretary for sport, Valentina Vezzali -. Waiting for the decisions of the Council of Ministers, I appeal to sports clubs and event organizers to intensify controls to counter the spread of the contagion and avert any consequent restriction measures “.