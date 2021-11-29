World

Covid hits hard – Libero Quotidiano

Pope francesco

Also this year comes early at 19.30 there Pope’s mass for the night of the Christmas’ Eve. And always because of the Covid. It is in fact the same time that had been established last year when the Christmas holidays were ‘compromised’ by the 10 pm curfew. According to the Vatican tradition, it was a two hours in advance since the ‘midnight’ Mass actually, as early as the times of Benedict XVI, was celebrated at 21.30, time that Pope Francis had maintained until last year.

Me too’8 December, Feast of the Immaculate Conception, the Pope will renounce, like last year, the public event. “To avoid gatherings, and the consequent risk of contagion from Covid, instead of the usual public homage to the Immaculate Conception, also next December 8 – they report from the Vatican – Pope Francis will perform an act of private devotion, praying to Our Lady to protect the Romans, the city in which they live and the sick who need her maternal protection everywhere in the world “.

Vatican News shows the details of the calendar of the pontiff’s celebrations for the Christmas holidays. On the morning of Saturday 25 December at 12 the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” blessing. Friday 31, Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God Francis will be in St. Peter’s Basilica, at 5 pm, to preside over First Vespers and to recite the Te Deum in thanksgiving for the past year.

St. Peter’s Basilica also welcomes the celebrations of January 1st and January 6th. On the first day of the new year, the fifty-fifth World Day of Peace and Solemnity of Mary Most Holy Mother of God, the Pope presides at 10 am the Holy Mass as well as on January 6, Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord always at 10 am. traditionally in the Sistine Chapel, on January 9, the Sunday after the Epiphany Feast of the Baptism of the Lord. At 9.30, Francis presides over the Holy Mass and Baptism of some children with their parents.

