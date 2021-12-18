Covid, holidays and trips to Switzerland: what are the new rules? – Chronicle

Bern – With the increase in infections from Covid and the spread of the Omicron variant across Europe, countries are adopting more restrictive policies to limit the spread of the virus. Tighter links both in welcoming foreign citizens, as for example Italy did with the decision to ask for a negative swab from all European travelers regardless of the vaccine, and in the internal management of those activities (such as catering or sporting events) that involve gatherings.

Restrictions which, moreover, cover the entire period of the Christmas holidays, precisely to prevent these days from turning into drama. And yet traveling for tourism is still possible: those who want to spend Christmas on the ski slopes or in the heat of exotic destinations, can do it. For example, here is what you need if you want to spend a holiday in Switzerland, where stricter rules come into force on Monday. Here are which ones.

Entering Switzerland

From 4 December to enter Switzerland from Italy, all travelers aged 16 and over, including those vaccinated and cured, they must have a negative result of a molecular test dating back no more than 72 hours before admission. Furthermore, they will have to undergo a further test at their own expense between four and seven days after their arrival, the result of which must be transmitted to the competent cantonal authorities. It is also mandatory to fill in the Passenger locator form.









But beware, from Monday 20 December these rules undergo a change: in addition to molecular tests, they will also be accepted rapid antigen tests performed no more than 24 hours in advance. The obligation of a second test to undergo 4 to 7 days after arrival in Switzerland it will no longer apply to those who are vaccinated or cured.

They are exempt from the entry form and buffers; frontier workers, residents in border areas and professional transporters.

A holiday in Switzerland: pay attention to the rules

From Monday 20 December to 24 January, more stringent rules will be in force for everyday life. Here they are.

– ACCESS TO CLOSED PLACES: RULE OF 2G. Access to closed places for which the “3G rule” currently applies (people vaccinated, cured or tested negative) it will be limited to immunized people, ie vaccinated or cured (“2G rule”). This concerns the restaurants, cultural, sporting and leisure facilities and events. This reduces the risk of non-immunized people being infected who, if they contract the virus, are more infectious and much more prone to severe disease courses. As an added protection, in all these places they will apply as they have so far the obligation to wear a mask and the obligation to consume food and drink while seated. For events with more than 300 people outdoors, the “3G rule” will continue to apply.









– CLUBS AND ACTIVITIES WITHOUT A MASK. 2G + RULE. Where it is not possible to wear a mask or to consume while being seduti, access will only be granted to immunized (ie vaccinated or cured) persons who have tested negative (“2G + rule”). This rule will apply to discos and bars and to amateur sports or cultural activities whose practice does not allow the use of the mask, for example the rehearsal of groups of wind instruments. The rule will not apply to adolescents under the age of 16. Persons whose second vaccination, whose recall or recovery date back to no more than four months ago. The structures and events subject to the “2G rule” that will voluntarily apply the “2G + rule” will be able to renounce the obligation to wear a mask and the obligation to stay seated during the drinks.

– RESTRICTIONS FOR CLOSED PRIVATE MEETINGS: If there is an unvaccinated or cured person over 16 years old, the private meetings will be limited to ten people including children. If all people over 16 are vaccinated or cured, the limit for indoor encounters will be 30 people. Outdoors, the limit remains at 50 people.







