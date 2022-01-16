Covid home care recommendations and guidelines, as they change











“Tachipirina and watchful waiting“. These words, repeated several times by the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, were certainly the most discussed in the Covid-19 period in Italy when, from the Ministry, precise recommendations had arrived for those who were positive for the virus and in home isolation. , had to wait before contacting the attending physician or hospital facilities.

These words, months later, have been challenged by the Lazio TAR, which has decided to issue a sentence that puts hand to, and modifies, the circular of the Ministry of Health regarding home care for Covid patients.

Watchful waiting, what is it?

The term “watchful waiting” has been included in a circular from the Ministry of Health which provides guidelines for the home management of patients suffering from Covid. Specifically it is recommendations for “mild Covid-19” cases, understood as cases with fever above 37.5 degrees, malaise, cough, sore throat, but not with breathing difficulties or altered state of consciousness.

“Mild Covid cases” can be treated at home without resorting to hospital treatment

For these subjects, it is specified in the circular, “no therapy is indicated apart from any symptomatic supportive therapy”. Instead, “watchful waiting” should be used, i.e. constant monitoring of the patient’s vital parameters and clinical conditions, periodic measurement of oxygen saturation and taking drugs such as paracetamol or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs in case of fever or joint or muscle pain .



The circular also states that “the empirical use of antibiotics must be avoided”.

Watchful waiting, the decision of the Lazio TAR

On Saturday 15 January 2022 the Lazio TAR issued a sentence with which has canceled, in part, a circular from the Ministry of Health.

According to the administrative court, the circular “is in contrast with the professional activity of doctors”. The “Covid-19 Home Care Committee” presented the appeal.

According to the applicants, the government “deprived citizens of early home care”.

How home care changes

With the decision of the TAR, which partially canceled the circular, limiting itself to the parts that provide for the “vigilant waiting” and the administration of NSAIDs and paracetamol, home care also changes.

According to reports from the Corriere della Sera, which heard the president of the Italian Society of General Medicine and Primary Care Cricelli, doctors now have more freedom. Indeed “if your doctor thinks they are useful“, The drugs must and can be prescribed to the” mild cases “of Covid-19.

In the “watchful waiting” treatment, which as explained by Cricelli is “active observation of the doctor to evaluate a worsening evolution of symptoms,” only symptomatic drugs against fever and pain, or paracetamol and NSAIDs, should be prescribed; other types of drugs are not indicated by the current recommendations, and therefore their use is not indicated “.



