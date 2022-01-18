Covid, Hong Kong, 2,000 pets will be slaughtered – Asia

The authorities of Hong Kong have decided to cull over 2,000 pets in response to a Covid outbreak involving hamsters at a pet shop in Causeway Bay. An employee and customer he came in contact with were struck by the virus, and health officials said 11 hamsters taken from the store tested positive, as well as environmental samples from the company’s warehouse in Tai Po. Anyone who bought a small rodent since December 22, the RTHK network reported, he is “strongly invited” to return it for testing. Regardless of the result, it will be deleted. Meanwhile, the health authorities of Beijing announced the confirmation of two other cases of contagion from Covid-19, connected to the first contagion of the Omicron variant that emerged over the weekend. Speaking in a briefing, the deputy director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Beijing, Pang Xinghuo, explained that the two new cases – ascertained from 17 to 18 January – are the mother and a colleague of the Omicron case of 15. January, all residing in the Haidian District. After the second case, the Haidian residential complex in which the infected lived was temporarily closed and further tests were started for all residents, in addition to the 16,000 carried out. The additional infections in the capital come just over two weeks before the start of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, fueling new alarm. Yesterday, the Chinese post office attributed the first Omicron infection to a letter from Canada, ordering the disinfection of all correspondence from abroad.

The Japan updates the record for the number of infections from Covid, for the first time over 27 thousand at the national level since the beginning of the pandemic, confirming the advance of the Omicron variant and the feared arrival of the sixth wave of the virus. Although with values ​​far below the Western countries, the previous record dates back to August, shortly after the Tokyo Olympics, with 25,992 positivity. In addition to the capital – which has quintupled cases in less than a week to 5,185, the city of Osaka also worries with 5,400 new infections. The Japanese government, according to public broadcaster NHK, is preparing to announce a ‘near state of emergency’ in at least 12 of the archipelago’s 47 prefectures, allowing governors to impose further restrictions on commercial activities, tightening the rules on gatherings in public places.

There Germany reaches a new peak in the incidence of the virus, with 553.2 new weekly infections per 100,000 inhabitants, but the real values ​​could be higher because the testing capacities in the laboratories are now at the limit. This is reported by the Robert Koch Institut and Dpa. In one day, Rki reports 74,405 new infections but the real number could be much higher given the spread of Omicron which puts testing laboratories at the limit of their screening capacity. “In the north of Germany, the testing laboratories are already at their limit. Now we have 30-40% positivity rates here, I’ve never seen anything like this before,” said the president of the Association of German Laboratory Doctors. Andreas Bobrowski. Meanwhile, more than 90% of coronary infections detected are due to the Omicron variant, the expert continued.

In Russia During the last day, 31,252 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded, the highest number ascertained in a day since last December 6: the report was reported by Novaya Gazeta, citing data from the national anticoronavirus operations center. According to the center, 688 people died from the disease in Russia on the last day. On the previous day, according to data published yesterday morning, 30,726 new cases of Covid-19 and 670 deaths caused by the disease had been recorded in Russia.

New York and other states on the northeastern coast of the United States have seen a rapid decline in Covid cases in recent days and, according to experts, are about to reach the peak of the new wave unleashed by the Omicron variant. In New York, the weekly average dropped from 40,000 cases on January 9 to 28,000 on Sunday, while hospitalizations remained stable below 12,000 for the second day in a row.

New spike in infections Slovenia, where in the last 24 hours new cases have been 8,681 out of 13,803 tests carried out, with an always very high positivity rate, at 62.9%. This is the new record of daily cases since the start of the pandemic two years ago. Ten deaths since yesterday, as reported by the local news agency Sta.

The Brazil recorded 74,134 new infections and 121 deaths in the last 24 hours, raising the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,074,791 and 621,166 respectively, according to the National Council of Health Secretaries. Although Monday is the day with fewer notifications due to the weekend, yesterday’s numbers continue to show the accelerating pace of infections across the country. The moving average for the past seven days has been 73,728 infections per day. The number of deaths has risen to an average of 154, at a steady pace, but lower than in the past. According to Conass, the first two weeks of the year brought the country back to the levels of June 2021 in terms of infections.