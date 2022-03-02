Covid: Hong Kong on alert for coronavirus outbreak – Asia – International

The Hong Kong authorities do not rule out a massive confinement in the city to stop the current wave of covidwhich has caused hundreds of residents to consider leaving the city due to the severity of the measures taken.

(You may be interested in: Asian stock markets sink after the first Russian military attacks on Ukraine)

“Things are getting worse and worse and I’m leaving here. I’m sad, but at the same time happy to take the step,” he tells Eph bank worker Katie Cheung hours before boarding for Melbourne with her ten-year-old daughter.

I’ve been thinking about going to Australia for months. […] But I am determined, I believe that my children will have a better future elsewhere.

Cheung, like many other Hong Kongers, sees with astonishment how many stores are closed or that the supermarket shelves are increasingly empty due to the frantic purchases of recent days to stock up before a hypothetical confinement.

“It’s tough. My husband has to stay in Hong Kong because he works here. If I leave, we would have to be apart for years until he gets an Australian passport,” says Cheung, 42.

Like her, other residents are leaving the city – or thinking of doing so. amid a resurgence of anticovid measures to combat the latest outbreak of the omicron variant, which only today left 32,597 new cases.

The measures reach private spaces, where only a maximum of two families can now come together, in addition to mandatory nucleic acid tests or the imposition of a vaccination passport.

Since the pandemic began, the city has registered 238,000 positives, more than double the 109,000 officially recorded in mainland China.

The panic transferred to supermarkets and pharmacies

Long lines at checkout and empty shelves in the aisles: Hong Kong supermarkets were taken over by panicked shoppers on Tuesday after ambiguous messages from the government about an alleged total confinement of the city.

The uncertainty prompted city residents to stockpile products at supermarkets, pharmacies and markets, where long lines of customers and empty shelves were seen in sections of meat, vegetables, instant soups or frozen food.

In pharmacies it was also difficult to find paracetamol or antigen test kits, according to images published on social networks. “We’re like ants going home, grabbing a little at every store“A woman surnamed Wu told AFP in a supermarket where most meat and vegetables had sold out.

As a 9-day curfew liked restriction coming Mar17 to all citizens of HongKong aiming to track down all omicron virus carrier then quarantine. All food swept by people like zombie land movie. A very sad scene how the government complies with China’s zero-tolerance policy. @cnni pic.twitter.com/GWuzWpDW4s — Joe Tay 鄭敬基 (@joetay1212) March 1, 2022

Authorities contemplate new lockdowns

The situation has causedThe authorities contemplate a massive confinement throughout the territory, according to the head of Health, Sophia Chan, on Monday.in contrast to previous statements by the local Chief Executive, Carrie Lam, who denied that there was such a plan.

Lam has reiterated that the Hong Kong health company has “zero tolerance” against covid, that is, the same that Beijing applies and that implies drastic measures such as selective confinements, massive test campaigns and the closure of borders to avoid new cases imported from abroad. .

This massive confinement could begin on March 17 and last for at least nine days while the population undergoes up to three coronavirus tests, according to the local press.

Furthermore, the threat of a lockdown comes at a time when many countries are relaxing their restrictions, another reason why many residents are considering leaving Hong Kong, which has been hit in recent years by political instability as well as the pandemic.

Thousands of shoppers in Hong Kong facing possible confinements. Photo: Paul Yeung/Bloomberg

The Security Law that Beijing imposed on Hong Kong and the strict quarantines to enter the city have caused that tens of thousands of residents have already left, either temporarily or permanently: according to consultant David Webb, in February they produced 71,000 more departures than arrivals to the city, the largest exodus on a monthly level since January 2020.

And according to the European Union Office in Hong Kong and Macao, more than 10 percent of EU citizens living in the financial city left the city in the last year.

Fear of ending up in isolation centers

Another of the measures that overwhelms the residents are the Mandatory coronavirus tests to be carried out in March on all 7.4 million residentsas those who test positive will be sent to hospitals or government-run quarantine facilities.

“I’m more afraid of staying in an isolation center than catching the virus,” Cheung illustrates. He also doesn’t help the government’s decision to move school-age children’s summer vacations to next month, something that has also frustrated many parents.

“It’s a constant headache to live in Hong Kong and have children who go to school. You don’t know if the school will be open or not, if the teaching will be face-to-face or virtual, or if the holidays start in March or July,” he says. a father of Swedish nationality who lives in the city.

The situation has caused expatriates living in the city to create support groups on Facebook in which exit plans are discussed: “Does anyone know when the massive tests will start? I want to leave before then,” comments a user, while that another asks for advice on childcare in Thailand, where he plans to stay with his family for a few months until everything passes.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE and AFP

More world news:

– Colombian living in Ukraine thanked invasion: this he said

– Church shooting in Sacramento, USA, leaves at least 5 dead

– Exreina was found dead, after talking about suicide in her networks