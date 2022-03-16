Covid, Hong Kong overwhelmed by infections. Corpses in refrigerated containers and coffins arriving from China

The measures announced in recent weeks to stem the Covid epidemic in Hong Kong have not been taken and the variant Omicron Covid-19 – rampant for over a month – is hitting the former British colony hard, causing an increase in the number of victims. The morgues are full to the point that the authorities have made massive use of refrigerated containers: now the emergency is the shortage of coffins whose supplies will run out over the weekend. In less than three months after the arrival of Omicron, a highly transmissible variant, Hong Kong has recorded nearly a million infections and over 4,600 deaths, most in the unvaccinated elderly population. The vaccination rate is 72%. Governor Carrie Lam acknowledged the problem today, assuring that two shipments of coffins will arrive from China very soon.

Read Also Covid, sentinel hospitals: “The curve of pediatric patients is rising and the reduction in adult admissions slows down”

In recent weeks, Hong Kong media reported that the city recorded up to over 50,000 a day. The island has faced the worst wave of infections since the beginning of the pandemic since early February. And by the middle of the month it was clear that the impact would be strong enough to threaten to overwhelm the health system with patients forced to wait on makeshift beds outside the emergency room and parking spaces used as waiting rooms for the departments. A dramatic situation that had led Governor Carrie Lam to a drastic decision: that is, the obligation for the 7.5 million residents of the city to be subjected to three mandatory tampons. “Those who refuse will be held accountableThe governor had said. In terms of restrictions, it was decided to close schools, various commercial activities such as gyms, bars and beauty salons until the end of April. Flights from nine countries, including Great Britain and the United States, are banned until April 20.

Read Also Putin’s war, the Pope continues to mediate: he consecrates Russia and Ukraine together with the Immaculate Heart of Mary. The meaning of the celebration

“Last night I learned from the Food and Health Office that preparations are underway for the transport of coffins by waterLam said at a news conference, adding that government officials are working for helping bereaved families in the completion of procedures, including recovery of bodies already transported to public morgues without a doctor issuing a death certificate. “We will try to find a way for the funeral to be organized soon. The crematoria also worked day and night at full capacity, ”added Lam.

Outside the Fu Shan public morgue, workers in protective gear today moved the bodies covered in black sheeting from a truck into rows of refrigerated containers. Researchers from the former British colony estimate the toll of infections in Hong Kong is significantly higher than official figures so much so that it has probably reached half of its 7.4 million inhabitants. Lam has been criticized for handling the crisis for both the surge in deaths and the unclear messages on lockdown and mass testing, still postponedwhile I netizens have expressed heavy judgments on social media in Mandarin, stating that the spread of Covid in China is due to Hong Kong’s slow epidemic response. The neighbor Shenzhenin fact, it is in lockdown with all 17.5 million residents locked in their homes since Monday due to the flare-up of Omicron in the factories and neighborhoods connected to the former British colony.

Lam also announced the closure of the beaches after photos of unmasked residents in the sun surfaced, becoming the online target of Shenzhen citizens’ anger. “Since we see a wave of people going to the beachwe must take appropriate measures to reduce public movements to ensure safety, ”the governor noted in the streamed press conference, which became increasingly tense.