Covid, Hope: “Adherence to the fourth dose must grow. We must improve in terms of institutional communication”
“We are still in there battle of the pandemic“And” another piece of vaccination campaign is underway which I consider particularly relevant e whose numbers must necessarily grow“. The Minister of Health said, Roberto Speranza, speaking at the “SocioTechLab. Technology that is good for people ”promoted by Spi Cgil, with reference to fourth dose of Covid vaccine for over 80sguests of the RSA and for 60-79 years with particular conditions of fragility.
“The war – said Speranza – has almost replaced the pandemic in terms of communication, as if the pandemic suddenly disappeared from 24 February but only the war. This makes it more difficult to send messages, but there are still people who unfortunately lose their lives. With the second booster some of these people can be protected ”.
