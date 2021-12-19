Health

Covid, Hope at G7 Health: the need to strengthen vaccines and precautions is shared

Vaccines, Hope: “88% over 12 with at least 1 dose”

Covid in Italy and in the world: the news of today 16 December. DIRECT

In the morning, the Minister of Health took stock of the progress of the national anti-Covid vaccination campaign, speaking at the Fnopi congress. “The vaccination campaign to which nurses have given a fundamental contribution is the fundamental weapon at our disposal. The numbers of the campaign in Italy are encouraging this morning at six we have 88.37% of people over 12 who have had the first dose, we are 85.17% of people who have completed the primary cycle and in recent weeks there is also a very strong acceleration on the boosters. We have now reached over 13 million boosters administered in our country “, he said. declared.
As for the second doses administered, he added, “to date we are about 103 and a half million”. “It is a number – he underlined – that perhaps we do not reflect enough on. Let’s face it with great frankness: only a large country can obtain numbers of this type”.

“Priority is to secure our country”

The minister then underlined that “in these hours our priority can only be to continue to work to make our country safe. Also the choices we are making in these days, the extension of the state of emergency, the restrictive measures on travel internationals go exactly in this direction. It is the attempt to continue to maintain a high level of surveillance and assistance, precisely to prevent the numbers of the infection and hospitalizations from growing too significantly “, he concluded.

