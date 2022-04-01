Covid, Hope: “Fourth dose will not be for everyone, only for the elderly. It is decided next week, the pandemic is not over”

“I want to be clear: when it comes to the fourth dose there is no mention of a fourth dose for everyonebut we talk about fourth dose only for the most fragile bands, which are the ones who risk paying a higher price if they encounter the virus “. Therefore, if in Italy it is decided to extend the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine, this will concern groups of the elderly population to be defined on the basis of the indications expected from Europe. To clarify this is the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranzain two different interventions, a Republic and to Radio Me too. “The fourth dose – Speranza pointed out – is not foreseen for everyone at the moment. There is no country in the world that provides the fourth dose for everyone “, but “There is an ongoing discussion” about the categories to which it should be administered. “I am encouraging this discussion especially at the European level – underlined the minister – so that there are no divergent decisions between the various European countries on a fourth dose for the more fragile population. And we are talking not only about the immunocompromised, for which the fourth dose can already be done and is already recommended and recommended, but also for older people. Now, about what older people mean “, be it those”over 80, over 70 or over 75“, We will see:“ There are different hypotheses that different countries think about. I asked the European Commission to give us a univocal indication – reiterated Speranza – because it makes no sense that in Berlin we say 70 years and in Paris we say 80. As a European community we need to make a shared choice: it will be decided, after having heard the experts and regulatory agencies next week ”.

The minister then explained how from today, with the end of the state of emergency, “a new phase opens, the country faces the epidemic still underway with ordinary instruments. It doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. There is no ‘off’ button that magically makes the virus disappear“. From today, the first day after the end of the Covid-19 emergency, “it simply changes that the management of the pandemic will no longer be of an extraordinary nature, but we try to bring it onto ordinary tracks. And we can afford this because we have very high vaccination rates, we finally have antiviral drugs which are quite effective and we are entering a different phase. But we have to do it with our feet on the ground, because the pandemic is still ongoing ”.

On the CTS, Speranza finally concludes, “I claim it as a heritage of the country the positive relationship between politics and science. I have deep gratitude to our experts. Now let’s go back to the ordinary phase and we will enhance our institutions, that is the Institute and the Higher Council of Health, as well as the scientific societies. Nobody thinks that without the CTS there is less relationship between politics and science ”. “Now I put all my energy on construction and relaunch of the health service. We have a window of opportunity, thanks to the resources of the national health fund, 10 billion more, and the NRR, another 20. The lesson of Covid must make us open a new phase, to make our health stronger “, said the minister. .