Covid, Hope makes “watchful waiting” disappear

Surprise: the new guidelines, or “mere recommendations” to put it as a Council of State, say goodbye to “watchful waiting“. The two most contested words of Speranza’s “strategy” in home care del Covid no longer appear in the version updated by the Ministry of Health and sent from viale Lungotevere Ripa 1 to all Italian doctors.

The document, attached to a circular signed by the director Giovanni Rezza and from Andrea Urbani (that of the anti-Covid “secret plan”), among other things, acknowledges the new availability of drugs recently cleared by the Higher Health Council in the fight against the coronavirus. “Currently – the document reads – the therapies, both with monoclonal antibodies, which with antivirals, are indicated for subjects with mild-moderate Covid-19 of recent onset, not hospitalized and not on oxygen therapy, who present risk factors for the development of severe forms of the disease “. Good news, of course. And it is understandable that this is the novelty that most of all has captured the attention of the media. To read the “guidelines” carefully, however, the real news would be another. Page 10, principles of drug therapy management: in the patient’s “clinical management recommendations” it is suggested to monitor vital signs, measure saturation, use pracetamol and anti-inflammatories. But the “watchful waiting“. Two words that, even if you search the entire document, are never used unlike the previous one dated April 26, 2021.

Not that it changes a lot, in substance. Hydroxychloroquine remains not recommended. As well as antibiotics and benzodiazipines. In addition, symptomatic treatments with paracetamol or Fans. And the invitation to “constant and careful monitoring” of the patient also remains unchanged. In short: the watchful waiting remains, but they no longer call it that.

It is possible that the multiple controversies that have arisen in these two years have suggested to the ministry to whiten the two words. In recent months the Home Care Committee he had appealed to the TAR and the judges had agreed with the applicants by canceling the circular. Decision previously suspended by the president Franco Frattini and then overturned by a sentence of the Council of State. According to the administrative robes, in fact, the guidelines issued by the ministry are nothing more than “mere recommendations”. Not “mandatory prescriptions”, therefore, but “guidelines” that general practitioners must consider only as “reference parameters”. The individual doctor, reads the sentence, “is free to prescribe the drugs he deems most appropriate” to the patient, without prejudice to his own responsibility and obviously based on “acquired scientific evidence”. “The prescription of unforeseen drugs or even not recommended by the Guidelines, it cannot therefore be based on a personal opinion of the doctor – concludes the sentence – devoid of scientific basis and clinical evidence, or on suggestions and improvisations of the moment, fueled by disinformation or even by an attitude of suspicion towards ‘official’ treatments in what have been defined as the contemporary societés de la défiance, the societies of mistrust in science ”.

A reading of the facts harshly contested by the applicants. “The State Council gave a dramatically political reading of the guidelines that offends the relatives of the victims and only serves to save the chair of Minister Speranza “, he told the Giornale.it the lawyer Eric Grimaldi. The dispute is this: if the ministry writes not to use certain drugs, and to prescribe others, either the doctor complies or risks criminal liability and disciplinary measures. “Why were the randomized studies on drugs used by the territories not carried out in two years as requested and requested several times? – Grimaldi insists – Where would the prescribing freedom of doctors be if it is then limited to certain drugs, preventing them from choosing, in science and conscience, therapy best suited to the patient Covid? “.

There are also the particular timelines to make the Committee suspicious. The decision of the State Council was published on 9 February. The new version of the guidelines the next day. And for Grimaldi some of the changes would clash with the sentence. First note: for the administrative judges the “watchful waiting” could not be “conceived as a resigned inaction”. Why then, asks the lawyer, “have these words disappeared from the new circular?”. Second point. “The Council of State argued that the statute of limitations on theheparin were not such, yet the new circular replaces the words “do not use heparin” with a more generic “do not use heparin routinely, also eliminating the limitation to those who are bedridden”. The question is: “Why this change of course if I recommend Did the State consider the provisions of the guidelines to be non-binding? ”The Committee promises statements in the prosecutor’s office. All that remains is to wait for new developments.