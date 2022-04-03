Covid: Hope, out of emergency but still prudence – Health

The state of emergency is over, but the pandemic has not: for this we still need prudence and graduality. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, in the program Mezz’ora in più on Rai 3. “It would be anti-historical to deal with a pandemic as we did two years ago. Now we are no longer in an emergency phase, but we still need to be confident and gradual. , we must work to strengthen the National Health Service, we must continue to use the mask, we need caution and attention “.

An evaluation on the use of masks is planned for the third ten days of April, to decide how to orient oneself starting on May 1st, the date currently foreseen for the end of the obligation to wear them indoors, said the health minister. “I continue to consider the fundamental masks. Right now they are mandatory indoors and – said the minister – we will evaluate their use in the third ten days of April, to understand well which choices to make from May 1st”.

A shared indication from the European Commission on the fourth dose of the anti-Covid vaccine is expected next week, Speranza said, in the program Half an hour more on Rai 3. “On the fourth dose, I think that at the European level we made the right choice: on Tuesday – said the minister – there was a meeting of the health ministers and, on my proposal, next week the European Commission will give a shared indication. All countries, as always, are studying and deepening the data. There was a risk that everyone would decide something different “.