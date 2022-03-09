Covid, hospital visits return from March 10: here’s what changes

Listen to the audio version of the article

After two years, starting from March 10, it will be possible to return to visit relatives hospitalized in hospitals. The permissible residence time will be at least 45 minutes per day. On the other hand, there are no time limits for social welfare residences (RSA) where visits resumed starting from last December 30th. The possibility of visiting the hospital was introduced by the law of 18 February 2022 converting the anti-Covid decree of 24 December 2021.

The rules for hospital visits



Anyone in possession of an enhanced Green Pass obtained after taking the third dose will be able to enter the hospital and visit relatives or friends. Access is also allowed for those who have completed the primary vaccination cycle (or have recovered from Covid) for less than six months and therefore are in possession of a super Green Pass. In this case, however, the visitor will also have to show the result of a swab (antigenic or molecular) made no more than 48 hours ago. Entry prohibited, therefore, to those who will only show a “basic” Green Pass, obtained with the swab. The same requirements are required to allow visits to the RSA.

45-minute visits

The new rules provide that, unless otherwise specified by the hospital’s medical director (linked, for example, to a possible new worsening of the epidemiological situation), patients will be able to resume receiving visits from their families for at least three quarters of an hour. per day.

The road map of reopening

Meanwhile, the road map of the “reopenings” indicates starting from 10 March the possibility of “consuming food and drinks also in theaters, concerts, cinemas, entertainment venues and live music, in other similar venues and in all places where sporting events and competitions take place ». So green light for popcorn, chips, beer and cola at the cinema and at the stadium. In stadiums, capacity should return to 100% by March 31, when the state of emergency will expire.