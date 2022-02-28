COVID Hospitalizations Decrease in Los Angeles County – NBC Los Angeles

The number of COVID-positive patients at Los Angeles County hospitals has fallen below 1,000 for the first time since December, according to the latest state figures released Sunday.

There are 975 people with COVID-19 in county hospitals, up from 1,071 on Saturday. Of those patients, 188 are in intensive care, up from 220 the day before.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the county has been as high as 8,098 and as low as 213 during the two years of the pandemic. It quickly spiked to over 4,800 in January amid a winter surge of cases fueled by the Omicron variant, and has been steadily declining ever since. Officials also say some patients are admitted to the hospital for other reasons and find out they have COVID after a mandatory test.

The latest numbers come a day after local health officials reported an additional 64 deaths associated with COVID-19 and 2,275 new positive tests, bringing the county total to 2,793,776 cases and 30,650 deaths since

the pandemic started.

According to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, the rolling average daily rate of people being tested for the virus was 1.4% through Saturday, down from 1.6% on Friday and 2% on Sunday. past.

In the wake of improved metrics, officials relaxed Los Angeles County’s indoor mask mandate, allowing people who are vaccinated against COVID-19 to remove face coverings indoors. that verify the vaccination status of clients.

The change went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. Hours later, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced amended COVID guidelines that removed its recommendation for indoor mask wearing in much of the country, but not in Los Angeles County.

The new CDC guidelines shifted the agency’s emphasis from COVID infection rates to focus instead on hospitalization numbers. The move came in recognition of the fact that with more people vaccinated, many people who become infected with the virus will not require hospitalization, reducing the likelihood that hospitals will be overwhelmed with patients.

But even with that change, the CDC still classified the level of COVID in the Los Angeles County community as “high,” meaning the agency continued to recommend wearing masks indoors. It was unclear when the county might fall into the “medium” category, which would remove the recommendation to wear masks for most indoor settings. But it could potentially happen in a matter of days.

It was also unclear whether the county will follow the new CDC guidelines or stick to its previous metrics for determining when to lift the rest of the indoor mask mandate. County public health director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday that health officials would review the new CDC measures and likely present some options to the Board of Supervisors this week.

In the meantime, the indoor mask mandate will remain in place for most places in the county. But under relaxed rules that took effect Friday, vaccinated people will be able to remove their masks at closed businesses that check the vaccination status of all customers. The rule places the burden on individual businesses to verify that all customers allowed indoors are fully vaccinated or can provide proof of a recent negative COVID test.

Even after that verification takes place, only fully vaccinated customers can remove their masks indoors, even though vaccinated people can still contract and spread the virus. Unvaccinated patrons should continue to wear masks indoors, even after showing a negative COVID test result, unless they are actively eating or drinking.

The same basic rules will apply to workers in closed establishments.

The change followed mounting pressure from two members of the county Board of Supervisors to loosen the mask mandate to align more closely with the state, which eliminated its indoor mask mandate effective Feb. 16.

Los Angeles County, however, kept its mandate and set parameters to finalize the requirement that likely won’t be met until the end of March.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger has been pushing for the county to align with the state, saying conflicting requirements were leading to apathy and lax compliance among residents. Supervisor Janice Hahn joined Barger on that call earlier this month, pointing to Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood on Feb. 13 as an example of people willfully ignoring the county’s mask-wearing guidelines.

Hahn called the relaxation of the county’s mandate Friday a “step in the right direction.”

“I still think the best and least confusing approach would be to fully align with the state of California, but this is a welcome step in the right direction as our cases decline and we learn to live with this virus,” he said in a statement. statement.

Barger said Tuesday she was “glad to hear” about the pending policy change, but said she still wants the county to do more and fully align with the state’s decision to remove the indoor mask requirement for people vaccinated.

Long Beach and Pasadena, which have their own separate county health departments, eased their indoor mask requirements on Saturday, generally in line with the state. In those cities, masks will still be required indoors for unvaccinated people. However, companies may allow customers to simply self-certify their vaccination status, without any formal verification process.

Businesses will also have the option to check everyone’s vaccination status, or simply require all customers to wear masks.

For now, the remainder of Los Angeles County’s indoor mask mandate remains in place at establishments that don’t check patrons’ vaccination status. Under the current plan, Ferrer said the mandate will remain in place until:

the county’s COVID transmission rate level falls to the “moderate” level as defined by the CDC and remains there for two weeks; OR

COVID vaccines have been available to residents under the age of 5 for at least eight weeks; AND

No emerging COVID “variants of concern” have been identified that could lead to another spike in cases.

According to Ferrer, reaching the CDC’s “moderate” transmission level requires the county to have a seven-day cumulative infection rate of less than 50 per 100,000 residents. Ferrer said that is expected to happen on March 16, meaning the indoor mask mandate will be fully lifted on March 30.

Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor mask mandate at large event venues, schools and child care centers on Feb. 16. Masks will still be required inside schools under a state requirement that is expected to be reevaluated on Monday.

LA Metro reminded passengers Saturday that they must still wear face masks while riding buses or trains, under a federal mandate that applies to all transit systems. Under federal regulations, face coverings continue to be required indoors at airports, transit centers, aboard public transportation, in health care facilities, and in homeless shelters, long-term care facilities, and emergency shelters.