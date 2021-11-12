Covid, hospitalizations in Italy increase: who are the people who enter the hospital. THE DATA

The paradoxical effect



deepening





Coronavirus in Italy and in the world: news today 12 November. LIVE

Before analyzing the numbers more closely, a premise must be reiterated. As also underlined by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss), when vaccinations in the population reach high levels of coverage, the so-called “paradox effect” occurs whereby the absolute number of infections, hospitalizations and deaths can be similar among vaccinated compared to not vaccinated, due to the progressive decrease in the number of the latter. It may appear as a counterintuitive consequence, but only because it starts from the wrong premise of considering absolute numbers, not percentages. If read correctly, the hospitalization data confirms how effective vaccination is and confirms that the risk to which vaccinated people are exposed is much lower than that of unvaccinated people.

For example, the ISS data of Covid ICU admissions among the over 60s indicate that in October about 190 unvaccinated subjects (out of 1.6 million unvaccinated) and 126 people who completed the immunization cycle were hospitalized. (out of 16.2 million). In absolute terms, these two data might look similar, but they are not at all when read correctly. The unvaccinated population is in fact about 10 times lower than the number of over 60s who have completed the vaccination cycle. This means that the risk of being hospitalized with coronavirus is much higher among the unvaccinated. A conclusion which can also be reached by analyzing the data of other age groups. Among the over 80s, for example, where vaccination coverage is greater than 90%, it is observed that in October the number of vaccinated people admitted to intensive care (44 subjects out of 4.2 million) exceeds that of the unvaccinated (16 out of 0.2 million).

Also in this case, considering the percentages, the ratios are reversed and it is clear that the risk to which the vaccinated are exposed is much lower than that of the unvaccinated.