Covid, hospitalizations return to above 10 thousand: here are the most affected regions

Listen to the audio version of the article

Since 4 April, Covid hospitalizations in ordinary wards have risen to over 10 thousand at the national level. It hadn’t happened since March 1st of this year. We are currently at 10,164. A sign that the virus, despite the high vaccination rate of the population (84% with double and 66% with booster), due to the contagious Omicron variant, continues to circulate. And to cause hospitalizations. Although we are a long way from the hospitalization rates of previous waves.

16% hospitalization rate

Employment of ordinary departments rose to 16% at the national level (Agenas figure), thus exceeding the alert threshold set at 15%. An alarm bell, which is accompanied by a growing concern also at European level for the persistence of “significant” outbreaks in various countries.

Peaks of hospitalizations in Umbria and Calabria

According to the latest data from the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas), the occupation of beds in “non-critical area” hospital wards by Covid patients exceeds 20% in 8 regions, with peaks in Umbria (42%) e Calabria (32%). If we look at the absolute data of the number of beds occupied, however, almost half are concentrated in four regions, all above one thousand: Emilia Romagna (1,222), Lazio (1,152), Lombardy (1,144) and Sicily (1,001).

Intensive care below the threshold

The employment of intensive care, on the other hand, is always stable at 5% at national level, below the alert threshold of 10%, exceeded instead in Calabria (11.1%) and Sardinia (11.8%). Precisely the number of hospital occupations remains one of the crucial parameters for monitoring the epidemic, and this while the WHO invites us not to let our guard down. In fact, many countries, says Michael J. Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, “are continuing to cope with outbreaks and the emergence of Omicron has triggered a wave of global transmission whose impacts are still being felt. “.

At the end of May, possible drop in hospitalizations

What we observe, says Fabrizio Pregliasco, medical director of IRCSS Galeazzi in Milan, is “a situation of plateau of cases, but with still challenging values, and with the consistent number of infected persons that accumulate, the effects in terms of a greater number of hospitalizations “. According to some mathematical models, however, he observes, “there may be an actual decline in the curve and in hospitalizations from the end of May, while on the vaccination front there is a strong reduction and this can be very dangerous even compared to the new variant Xe under study” . An invitation to caution comes from the Undersecretary of Health Piepaolo Sileri, who warns that with the end of the state of emergency it is important to maintain prudent behavior: “Cases will decrease with the summer, even if in the autumn – he says – it is possible to expect a resurgence” .