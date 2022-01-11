Covid, how long does the virus last in a cough: the study

After a cough, the coronavirus present in the droplets loses 90% of its ability to infect within 5 minutes. It is the result of a study on the presence and survival of the virus in exhaled air. “We have focused” in the past “on poorly ventilated spaces and we have dedicated ourselves to airborne transmission” of the virus “for meters or across a room. I am not saying that this does not happen, but I think that the greatest risk of contagion occurs when you are close to someone “, the words of Professor Jonathan Reid, director of the Aerosol Research Center of the University of Bristol in England, as reported by the Guardian.

Read also

The results of the research – which did not involve samples relating to the Omicron variant – highlight the burden of the close transmission of the virus and underline the importance of respecting the spacing and wearing masks. The ventilation of the premises, although important, appears to be linked to a less significant impact. “As you move away, the virus becomes less contagious because it has lost its effectiveness,” continues Professor Reid. Compared to the studies carried out up to now, the research of the experts of the University of Bristol – still not subjected to peer review – would have more faithfully reproduced the presence of droplets in the exhaled air. “For the first time, it was possible to actually simulate what happens during the exhalation process,” explains Reid.

Virus particles expelled from the lungs tend to dry out quickly. The process, which also includes a rapid increase in pH, reduces the virus’s ability to infect human cells. The speed with which this process develops, however, also depends on external factors, starting with the relative humidity of the surrounding air. When this does not reach 50%, with levels similar to those in many offices, the virus loses half its ability to infect within 10 seconds. In rooms with 90% humidity, the decline is much more gradual and the ability to infect drops to 52% after 5 minutes, and drops to 10% after 20 minutes. The process, on the other hand, does not seem influenced by temperature variations.