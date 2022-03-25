Covid, how the quarantine changes from 1 April. Dad for the positives on specific certification of the doctor. REOPENING DECREE [PDF]

Published in the Official Gazette, the Reopening Decree with all the valid measures for the relaxation of the measures to combat Covid-19.

How the quarantine system changes in the school environment

Kindergartens – Early childhood education services

In the presence of at least four cases among the pupils in the same section / class group, the activities continue in the presence and teachers, educators and children over the age of six use the FFP2 masks for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular antigen test or a homemade antigen test with a special kit should be performed. In the latter case, the negative result of the test is certified with self-certification.

Primary, lower secondary, upper secondary and vocational education and training systems

In the presence of at least four cases of positivity among the pupils, the activities continue in the presence and for the teachers and for pupils who are over six years of age, the use of FFP2 masks is foreseen for ten days from the last contact with a positive subject. In the event of symptoms and, if still symptomatic, on the fifth day following the last contact, a rapid or molecular or home-made antigen test must be carried out with a special kit (in this case it is self-certified).

Isolation

Pupils in primary, lower secondary and upper secondary schools and the vocational education and training system, in isolation due to Covid infection, can follow school activities in the integrated digital teaching method accompanied by specific medical certification attesting the health conditions of the pupil. To be re-admitted to class you need a rapid or molecular antigen test with negative result.

Decree-Law 24 March 2022, n. 24: Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency.