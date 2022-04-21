Covid, how the rules change from May 1st

Do you want to advertise on this site?

From May 1st still loosen the rules for managing the Covid-19 pandemicwith the current provisions they essentially see drop all obligations relating to Green passes and masks. The decree of March 24, in fact, keeps the obligation in force only until April 30th of basic, strengthened and airway protection pass indoors and on public transport.

The progress of the epidemic however, it has fueled the debate on whether to impose the use of the mask even beyond the end of the month. Pending a decision by the Ministry of Health on this point, here is what the regulations in force provide.

Farewell to the Green pass

The green certificate it does not cease to exist, but it will no longer be required. From 1 May, therefore, the reinforced pass (or even the basic one) will no longer be needed to attend gyms and swimming pools, participate in parties and ceremonies, conferences and congresses, enter discos and game rooms, go to the cinema and the theater. The one exception are visits to the hospital and RSAwhere it will be necessary to show the Super pass until December 31st.

The basic pass requirement also lapses, which until 30 April is mandatory to access the workplace, consume indoors in bars, restaurants and get on non-local public transport.

Off with the mask

If the Ministry of Health will not introduce an extension, from May 1st it will be possible not to wear the mask. Until April 30, however, it is mandatory to use it indoors, at work, at school, in shops and public offices. Also until the end of the month, except for extensions, the Ffp2 is mandatory on both local and long-distance means of transport, to attend indoor but also outdoor shows, in theaters, cinemas, concert halls, for events and sports competitions .

Vaccines

The obligation will remain in effect until June 15th for teachers and school staff, law enforcement agencies and in general all citizens aged 50 and over. The vaccine will continue to be mandatory until 31 December only for doctors, healthcare personnel and RSAs.

Smart working

Until June 30, in the private sector, it is possible to use the simplified procedure for communicating agile work. The measures regarding the health surveillance of workers most exposed to the risk of contagion were also extended until 30 June.

The anti-covid unit

The new unit for the completion of the vaccination campaign and for the adoption of other measures to combat the pandemic, which on 1 April it took the place of the commissioner structure led by General Francesco Figliuolo, it will be operational until December 31, and will then be abolished.

