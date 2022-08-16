Covid: how the UK-approved double-strain coronavirus vaccine works

james gallagher

Health and Science Correspondent, BBC News

15 August 2022

image source, Getty Images Caption, The new vaccine is expected to be available in the UK from the autumn.

The United Kingdom became the first country to approve a double vaccine, that is, one that covers both the original covid-19 virus and the latest variant, omicron.

It is anticipated that the new, updated and improved vaccine, will be available as a booster next fall (between late September and December in the northern hemisphere) and will provide better protection against variants.

Moderna, the laboratory that has developed this new vaccine, He said he could deliver the first doses in the coming weeks, but exactly who will receive them has not yet been announced.

Everyone over 50 and people in high-risk groups will be offered some kind of booster starting next month.

The first vaccines that have been used during the pandemic were designed to train the body to fight the first form of the virus that emerged in Wuhan, China, in late 2019.

But since then, the virus has mutated substantially, giving rise to a series of new variants that can bypass some of our immune defenses. And this has caused an increase in cases of contagion around the world.

“Sharp Tool”

The objective of Moderna’s vaccine is to attack both the original strain and the first omicron variant (BA.1) that appeared last winter. It is called a “bivalent vaccine” because points to two forms of covid.

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency has analyzed the evidence of efficacy of this vaccine and has approved it for use in adults.

Dr. June Raine, a pharmacologist and executive director of this regulatory body, said that “the first generation of covid-19 vaccines being used in the UK continues giving important protection against disease and saving lives.

“What this bivalent vaccine brings is a sharp tool in our arsenal to help us protect against this disease as the virus continues to evolve,” he said.

The results of the experiments, done on 437 people, showed that the updated vaccine was safe and provided better protection immunological against new variants.

Antibody levels that were able to adhere to the virus in its omicron variant (BA.1) and deactivate it were Taller in those who had received the new vaccine.

In tests against the most recent variants of omicron (BA.4 and BA.5), which are causing the current wave of infections in the United Kingdom, higher levels of protection were also shown when the updated vaccine was available.

However, while there is better protection against known variants, it is not clear what we will face in the coming months and what will be the level of efficacy of the bivalent vaccine.

Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, said he was “delighted” the vaccine has been approved.

“This marks the first authorization of a bivalent vaccine against omicron. It has an important role to play in protecting people in the UK from Covid-19 as we head into the winter months,” he said.

It is expected that, in the case of the United Kingdom, health personnel or those who are in the care of others, over 50 years of age and people at risk and those who live with them, will receive some type of reinforcement.

Moderna is not the only laboratory that has updated its vaccines. Pfizer has also been working on developing vaccines to target the variant eithermicron.