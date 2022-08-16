News

Covid: how the UK-approved double-strain coronavirus vaccine works

  • james gallagher
  • Health and Science Correspondent, BBC News

The new vaccine is expected to be available in the UK from the autumn.

The United Kingdom became the first country to approve a double vaccine, that is, one that covers both the original covid-19 virus and the latest variant, omicron.

It is anticipated that the new, updated and improved vaccine, will be available as a booster next fall (between late September and December in the northern hemisphere) and will provide better protection against variants.

Moderna, the laboratory that has developed this new vaccine, He said he could deliver the first doses in the coming weeks, but exactly who will receive them has not yet been announced.

Everyone over 50 and people in high-risk groups will be offered some kind of booster starting next month.

