Covid, hundreds of flights canceled worldwide due to personal absence

The Americans Delta Air Lines And United Airlines reported having had to cancel dozens of flights on Christmas Eve due to staff shortages linked to the variant Omicron. United canceled 169 flights and Delta canceled 127, according to FlightAware.

“The national peak of Omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people running our operations, “United Airlines reported.” As a result we have had to cancel some flights and are alerting affected customers. “Delta said it has canceled flights. after having “exhausted all options and resources, including the redirection and replacement of aircraft and crews to cover scheduled flights”.

Flight cancellations they come as infections fueled by the new variant are further reducing staffing in hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other locations. To overcome the shortage of personnel, countries including Spain And United Kingdom they reduced the length of quarantines, allowing people to return to work earlier.