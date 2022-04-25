Covid, I decided to mass test in Beijing. Shanghai in the grip of the virus: doubts about the number of deaths

The Covid epidemic in China continues to keep health authorities on alert. In the last 24 hours, 1,566 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 with local transmission have been reported, of which 1,401 to Shanghai. In addition to Shanghai, 16 other provincial-level subdivisions of mainland China have seen the emergence of new local cases, including the northeastern province of Jilin with 60 infections, Heilongjiang with 26 e Beijing with 22. Following the recovery of 2,672 hospitalized, detected yesterday, 29,531 infected patients remain in the hospitals of the country. Yesterday saw an additional 39 new deaths from the virus, all in Shanghai. The total number of victims thus rises to 4,725.

Shanghai it is increasingly gripped in the grip of the virus and where industrial production has collapsed. Even if there are doubts about the real number of deaths. Yesterday 12 deaths were reported and 6,000 domestic cases of Covid-19 were recorded, bringing the total number of infected to 23,000. Today, however, the municipal health commission has made it known that in the city they have been reported a total of 87 deaths. 1,401 confirmed cases with local transmission and 19,657 asymptomatic local cases registered. The average age of the victims is 81 and the oldest was 101. The commission explained that all the victims had pre-existing serious health conditions, such as malignant tumors, coronary heart disease and hypertension, adding that the direct causes of the deaths are detectable. in such underlying pathologies.

The frustration and anger of the 26 million residents continues to mount especially on social networks ending in a new video, in black and white, on which the Great Farewall censorship he worked hard to block it. The short 6-minute film, entitled ‘The voice of April’, shows the footage from the top of the city, turned spooky due to the lockdownand traces day by day, through the voices of the residents in the phone calls to the local authorities, the weeks that led to exasperation the inhabitants stuck at home between scarce supplies of food and basic necessities, and with the impossibility of receiving treatment medical outside Covid.

TO Beijing all the people who reside and work in the Chaoyang district, the heart of the capital, will be tested on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, according to the state network CCTV, on the decisions of the health authorities after the city of more than 23 million inhabitants saw a leap in local cases focused in Chaoyang. In the count from 22 April, the district has ascertained 26 of the 41 total of the city. “Preliminary epidemiological results showed that the virus was ignored for a week,” the authorities said.

Meanwhile, for the first time in two years in Israel Indoor masks are no longer mandatory, with some exceptions. As announced in recent days by the premier, Naftali Bennettand by the minister of health, Nitzan Horowitz, since yesterday evening the provision has entered into force on the basis of the decline in infections caused by the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. According to data from the ministry, there were 4,054 cases on Saturday: the lowest number in four months and also the cases of Covid severe in hospitals dropped to 221. The Rt factor is 0.78, well below the epidemic threshold. The exceptions to the obligation to wear a mask indoors concern hospitals, homes for the elderly and flights. There also remains the buffer for travelers upon arrival at the airport Ben Gurion of Tel Aviv, with quarantine until the negative result of the assessment

Meanwhile, in the archipelago of the Cook Islands, in the South Pacific, which has no more than 17,000 inhabitants, it has registered the first victim. “It is with great sadness that I announce that we have just registered the first death in our country attributed to Covid-19,” said Prime Minister Mark Brown. She is a 63-year-old woman who received three doses of the vaccine, but who suffered from serious previous diseases. The Cook Islands are isolated from the rest of the world and only registered the first infection last December. But the growing link with the New Zelandthe country closest to the archipelago, has favored the spread of the Omicron variant, which infected 4,727 people in Cook.