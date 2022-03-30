Covid Imola: more infections, but hospitalizations already decreasing. “New pandemic phase” – Chronicle

Imola, 30 March 2022 – On the one hand, a further increase (although less evident than in the past few weeks) ofincidence of new infections (575 per 100 thousand inhabitants; + 9%) and the average daily cases (110; +9). On the other, a health burden with “discordant signs”. That is: the number of people currently positive returned above one thousand, the weekly activity of the Usca increasing (+5 contacts; +3 visits), but also ordinary hospitalizations for / with Covid in decline (22; -14 in seven days). It is a two-sided report that released yesterday, like every Tuesday, by the general manager of the‘Ausl, Andrea Rossi, to take stock of the progress of the pandemic in the district.

The transmissibility of the virus remains in Rossi’s words “beyond the epidemic threshold, but slowing down”. The Rd

