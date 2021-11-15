Covid: in 2 months + 192% cases among healthcare workers – Healthcare

In two months, infections among healthcare workers increased by 192.3%, going from 936 cases recorded on 14 September to 2,736 on 14 November. Of these, around 82% are nurses. The National Federation of Nursing Professions Orders (Fnopi) and the Nursing Up nurses’ union take stock of the infections among operators and nurses, elaborating the data of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità (Iss). “After a decline recorded in the first half of September, linked to the lower circulation of the virus in the summer, cases have returned to grow significantly”, Fnopi told ANSA.

However, thanks to vaccinations, the number of deaths and serious cases has collapsed “, Fnopi adds to ANSA.” This confirms once again the effectiveness of vaccines and the importance of urgently proceeding with third doses in consideration of the decrease in the protective force against the virus over time “. The Federation of Nurses reports about 90 nurses working in the ward who have died from the beginning of the pandemic to date and highlights how this figure has almost stopped at the beginning of 2021, precisely with the launch of the anti-Covid vaccination campaign among health workers and with the subsequent suspension of unvaccinated nurses, more exposed to any serious forms of the disease. Unvaccinated nurses, Fnopi said, are about 3,800, equal to 0.85% of total nurses. Nursing Up expresses concern about the surge in infections: “We travel to the average of 90 health professionals who are getting sick every day”, notes in a newspaper to the president of Nursing Up, Antonio De Palma. The attention of the trade unions is also directed to the general increase in hospital admissions: “In Campania, Lombardy and Piedmont they have recovered in a worrying way. In Campania, in particular, the peak of 20 more Covid hospitalizations per day has been reached”. Also in Campania, the note from the Nursing Up highlights, “the work carried out by the AORN company in Caserta is significant, which has mapped the immune response of all the staff to whom the 2 doses were inoculated. Well, after some time of 1,700 employees, 160 have not developed antibodies valid for immunization. This means that nurses and doctors already vaccinated at the beginning of the year are gradually losing their immunity. “