Covid, in 24 hours 17,030 positive, 74 victims. Omicron, a case in Veneto – Health

A Veneto case of an Omicron variant of Covid was also identified. The variant was sequenced in the genetic material of a 40-year-old from Vicenza, who currently has no particular problems. Governor Luca Zaia announced it tonight, on the sidelines of the presentation of his book ‘Ragioniamoci sopra’. The wife and one of the two children of the man on whom the Omicron variant of the virus was found for the first time in Veneto also tested positive for Covid. They tested positive for swab and paucisymptomatic, but sequencing is still ongoing for them. The discovery is due to the laboratories of the Zooprophylactic Institute of the Venezie – IZS, one of the national reference centers for sequencing. The infected man, Zaia reported, is a resident of Vicenza and had returned from a business trip to South Africa. The patient, who is vaccinated, had tested negative for a first swab done on return, but, perceiving some slight symptoms, he had done or a second, which gave a positive result, highlighting the Omicron variant at the end of the sequencing. “We are on full alert on the whole front – underlines Zaia – and this novelty, not beautiful but expected, demonstrates that the network of controls, buffers and sequencing works effectively”.

There are 17,030 Covid test positives identified in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health, yesterday they were 16,806. There are 74 victims in one day, yesterday there were 72. There are 216,154 currently positive for Covid in Italy, according to data from the Ministry of Health, 7,283 more in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total cases are 5,077,445, 134,077 deaths. The discharged and healed are 4,727,214, with an increase of 9,658 compared to yesterday.

The molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours in Italy are 588,445, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 679,462. The positivity rate is 2.9%, up from 2.5% yesterday. On the other hand, there are 708 patients in intensive care in Italy, 10 more than yesterday in the balance between income and expenses. The daily admissions are 60. The hospitalized with symptoms in the ordinary wards are 5,385, or 87 more than yesterday.