Covid, in 24 hours 76,250 cases, 165 deaths. Omicron variant prevalent at 99.9% – Health

There are 76,250 new infections from Covid in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 79,895. The victims are instead 165 (yesterday there were 128)

I’m 1,120,221 people currently positive at Covid, with an increase of 32.004 in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. A total of 13,724,411 Italians have been infected since the beginning of the pandemic, while the deaths rise to 157,607. The discharged and healed are 12,446,583, an increase of 46,408 compared to yesterday. There are 490,883 molecular and antigenic swabs for the coronavirus carried out in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 529,882. The positivity rate is 15.5%, up from 15.1% yesterday. Instead, 474 patients are hospitalized in intensive care, 1 more than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The daily admissions are 47. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are 8,403 (8,397), or 6 more than yesterday.

OMICRON MAINLY AT 99.9% – In Italy on 7 March the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated prevalence of 99.9%, with regional variability between 99.2% and 100%. The BA.2 sub-lineage, equal to 44.1%, was found in almost all the Regions / PPAA (range 0.0 – 79.7%). These are the results of the rapid survey conducted by the ISS and the Ministry of Health together with the regional laboratories and the Bruno Kessler Foundation.

ISS MONITORING – The incidence of Covid-19 cases in Italy rises: this week it is equal to 725 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants compared to 510 last week. This is highlighted by the table on the decision-making indicators of the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring. The index of transmissibility Rt, on the other hand, rises to 0.94 from 0.84.

Intensive care less full while the occupation of ordinary wards by Covid patients remains stable. The employment rate in intensive care is 4.8% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 17) against 5.5% last week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 10).

The employment rate in medical areas nationwide is stable at 12.9% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 17) compared to 12.9% in the previous week (Ministry of Health daily survey as of March 10).

“There is no doubt that we are seeing an increase in infections, but fortunately what does not increase is the pressure in our hospitals. Both in ordinary hospitalizations and in intensive care and this is a fundamental element because it allows our hospitals to resume and continue with ordinary activities and try to recover the previous history that has accumulated in these two years of pandemic “. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa

This week 9 Regions are above the 15% alert threshold for the occupation of wards by Covid patients. They are: Abruzzo (19%); Basilicata (23.4%); Calabria (31.3%); Lazio (16.1%); Marche (16.4%); Puglia (18.8%); Sardinia (21%); Sicily (23.3%); Umbria (27.6%). On the other hand, no Region exceeds the alert threshold of 10% for the employment of intensive care. The incidence of Covid cases exceeds the value of 1000 per 100 thousand inhabitants in 3 Regions: Calabria (1079.3); Puglia (1060.2); Umbria (1588.4). According to what has been learned, the table on the decision-making indicators of the weekly monitoring highlights this.

In 9 out of 21 regions hospital admissions are increasing and the percentage of positive molecular tests rises, which at the national level has gone from 9.5% to 15% in the last 14 days. This is indicated by the analyzes of the mathematician Giovanni Sebastiani, of the Institute for the Applications of Calculation ‘M.Picone’, of the National Research Council (Cnr). “Different regions show a trend of growth in the percentage of positive molecular tests and in 9 out of 21 the occupation of ordinary or intensive care wards increases at the same time”, observes the expert.

Among the 9 regions, the most critical conditions are found in Calabria and Umbria. In Calabria the occupation of the ordinary wards is about 31%, with an average increase of about 0.57% per day and the incidence in the last seven days is 1,030 cases per 100,000 inhabitants; in Umbria the occupation of the ordinary wards is about 28%, with an average increase of about 0.64% per day and the incidence is 1,550 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants. Other regions in which there are increases are: Sicily (occupation of ordinary departments at 23% with an average daily increase of 0.31%, incidence 910), Puglia (19%, 0.08%, 1.020), Tuscany (13%, 0.15%, 830) and Lombardy (8%, 0.18%, 450); in Sardinia both ordinary wards (21% and 0.31% per day) and intensive care (9% and 0.18% per day) are increasing, with 840 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants; similar situation for Campania, with 14%, 0.09% per day in ordinary wards, and 6%, 0.41% per day for intensive care, with 740 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants; in the autonomous province of Bolzano, intensive care is growing (5%, 0.69% per day) and new cases per week are 800 per 100,000 inhabitants).