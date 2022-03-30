Covid, in 48 hours, goodbye to the green pass on buses and metro: this is what changes from 1 April

Genoa. Tomorrow, March 31, Italy will emerge from the state of health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic. In two days the gradual loosening of restrictions begins with the gradual farewell to the green pass and then from May 1st the total abandonment of green certification and indoor masks.

Here are the main measures that will be loosened.

From the April 1st it will no longer be necessary to show the super green pass (available only for those who are vaccinated or cured of Covid) to sit at outdoor tables of bars and restaurants. The certificate will be required only for indoor environments and only in its basic version (obtainable with the negative result of a swab)

Farewell to the green pass to enter the public offices, as well as in shops. The obligation to wear protective masks remains, but surgical procedures are enough. The obligation to wear masks indoors remains everywhere until April 30th. Surgeries are sufficient except, until 30 April, of cinemas and theaters but also of all means of transport, from buses to trains, from airplanes and ships where the obligation of ffp2 remains.

For long-distance means of transport as well as for cinemas and theaters, still until April 30th, the super green passas well as for gyms, swimming pools and to go to the stadium

The certificate remains mandatory, until April 30, to access both events indoors and outdoors. In the first case the Super Green pass continues to be required, in the second the basic pass is enough

From 1 April, however, the pass will no longer be used to travel on public transport of local transport: no certification, not even the basic one, on buses and subways, but the obligation of ffp2 until the end of the month.

Several news concerning the school starting from the fact that unvaccinated staff will be able to return to school from 1 April but not in contact with students. The vaccination obligation for school staff remains in force until June 15, but suspension is no longer envisaged.

The system of quarantines in kindergarten, elementary, middle and high schools: the activity continues in presence even if more than four cases of positivity are found among the pupils of the same class or section. The only measure to be taken concerns the use of the Ffp2 masks, which teachers and children over six are required to wear for ten days from the last contact with the positive. For those who have some symptoms, it is mandatory to carry out an antigenic or molecular test, to be repeated after five days if the symptoms persist. The self-certification will attest to any negative test result.

For elementary, middle and high schools, as well as for the education and vocational training system, it is possible to follow the lessons in integrated digital teaching during isolation for Covid, at the request of families or of the adult pupil accompanied by specific medical certification. To be readmitted to class, simply show the negative result of a rapid or molecular antigen test.