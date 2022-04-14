COVID in Argentina: they announced the fourth dose of the vaccine for people over 50, risk groups and teachers

The Minister of Health, Carla Vizzottiannounced this Wednesday that it will begin to apply the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccines to the over 50 years of age, people who present risk conditions, members of the security forces and teachers .

The announcement was made by the minister in her cofficial twitter accountwhere he also wrote that the vaccines “remain the best tool to reduce hospitalizations”.

According to the Public Vaccination Monitor, to date the total doses applied is 97,506,637of which 40,669,751 correspond to first doses; 37.109.027 to the complete scheme; 3,027,428 to an additional one and 16,700,431 to a booster, while the vaccines distributed to the jurisdictions reach 105,014,714 and those donated to 5,083,000.

We are going to start applying a second vaccine booster against Covid-19, prioritizing health personnel, people 50 years of age or older, those over 12 years of age with risk conditions, security forces and teachers. – Carla Vizzotti (@carlavizzotti) April 13, 2022

They reported this Wednesday 1720 cases and 17 deaths

Argentina reported today 1720 new cases from coronavirus and in this way he raised his positives 9,057,923. Thus, Argentina is now located in the 13th place among the nations with the most infected, behind Vietnam, which accumulates 10,297,587 positives today, according to the Worldometers site count based on the numbers reported by each nation.

The report of Ministry of Health today’s consign, in addition, 17 deaths from Covid-19. In this way, the Argentina accumulates 128,285 deaths and is in the position 14 worldwide in total number of deaths, behind Germanywhich accumulates 132,850 fatalities.