Covid, in Austria from midnight lockdowns are triggered for the unvaccinated

Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced today after a videoconference with the governors of the nine Laender. In the meantime, the provision will remain in force for ten days

There are just a few hours left for the lockdown for non-vaccinated against Covid-19 to come into force in Austria. The official nature of the provision that will be triggered at the stroke of midnight came directly from the words of Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg after the videoconference with the governors of the nine Laender. The ‘no vax’ lockdown will affect around two million out of the nine million people living in Austria and will remain in place for ten days. Unvaccinated people will not be able to leave the house except for shopping, sports or medical care and this from 12 years of age. The block does not concern school activities. Health Minister Wolfgang Muckstein did not rule out further measures if the escalation of the infection continues. To ensure compliance with the measure there will be random checks.

“Shamefully low” rate of vaccinated deepening



Covid Europe, Germany: “Dramatic figures”. Record of cases in Austria “We have to increase the vaccination rate. It is shamefully low,” said the Austrian Chancellor, announcing, at a press conference, the entry into force of the lockdown for the unvaccinated tomorrow. “The situation is serious – he added – we are not taking this step lightly but unfortunately it is necessary”. In Austria, 65% of the population received both doses of the vaccine, lower than the European average (67%) but above all compared to Italy, France and Spain. The decision to impose the lockdown on the unvaccinated starting from tomorrow “was not taken with a light heart”, but “with the vaccination rates we have, we are stuck in a vicious circle” of infections. This was stated by the Austrian Chancellor who complained about the “shamefully low” rate of vaccinated people. Yesterday alone, over 13,000 new cases were recorded in the country which has a total of 9.8 million inhabitants.

The objective of the restriction deepening



Covid, Austria: first EU country to lock down the unvaccinated The head of government in Vienna has made it known that, if they deem it necessary, the regions will be able to introduce more stringent measures. Health Minister Wolfgang Mueckstein explained that the aim of the measure is to encourage vaccinations and reduce social contacts by around 30%. The chancellor stressed that the weekly incidence of infections per 100 thousand inhabitants is 814.6, a figure that rises to over 1,700 among the unvaccinated. In recent days, the government had made it known that the lockdown would eventually be triggered when the threshold of 600 intensive care beds occupied was reached: currently 433, but the authorities have emphasized that the cases are increasing with an excessive speed, thus deciding to anticipate the measure.

The sanctions If an employer allows one of its employees to work without a vaccine, without a certificate of recovery within six months or does not present the result of a rapid or molecular swab, the penalty will be 3,600 euros. Same amount for those who have not checked the application of the ‘2G rule’ (cured or vaccinated) which applies in restaurants, bars, Konditorei (coffee-pastry shops), sports facilities, hairdressers, personal services, cinemas and theaters. In the event of refusal of 2G control, compliance with the curfew or violation of the ‘2G rule’ as a customer, the amount of the fine will be 1,450 euros. The worker without vaccination certificate, tampon or certificate of recovery will be sanctioned with 500 euros.