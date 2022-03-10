Covid, in Barletta administered the new drug “Evusheld”

First administrations also in Puglia of the new anti Covid medicine reserved for the treatment of fragile patients. They took place at the Dimiccoli hospital in Barletta. The new anti Covid Evusheld intramuscular monoclonal antibody (composed of Tixagevimab and Cilgavimab) was administered to give an additional form of protection to some categories of fragile patients. The drug serves to protect immunosuppressed people who do not respond to Covid vaccines.

Risk reduction

Studies indicate that Evusheld reduces the risk of developing symptomatic disease by 83% for at least six months after a single dose. This new monoclonal represents a further tool to support the vaccination campaign. The first to receive the drug was Mrs. Sabatina, 80 years old from Minervino. “I did the three doses of vaccine and now, on the advice of my doctors, I am doing this administration – she said, as reported by a note from the ASL Bar – I have always had a lot of confidence in them. They called me and I immediately accepted, we must defend ourselves from Covid with all the means we have at our disposal “.