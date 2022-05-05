Covid in Beijing, 40 subway stations closed (and in Shanghai, disinfectant carpet) – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi

In the Chinese capital, 450 cases have emerged in five rounds of tests, but for the “Zero Covid” policy, the government is ahead of the curve by blocking the means

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT FROM BEIJING

Beijing it doesn’t have to be a new one Shanghai.

The goal of the strategists of the “Zero Covid”, which in the capital are playing in advance, to prevent the Omicron variant from imposing the same suffocating lockdown imposed on the Shanghai megalopolis for more than five weeks. The outbreak identified on April 25 in the Chaoyang district has been limited by imposing already five rounds of tampons on the 3.5 million inhabitants of the area and another fifteen million citizens of other districts. Only 450 cases emerged in five rounds of tests, but in order not to take risks, to avoid contagions, as of today, the entrances of around 40 subway stations in the central-eastern area of ​​Beijing have been barred where offices, embassies, residential complexes, luxury shopping malls, restaurants and nightclubs are concentrated which usually attract many tens of thousands of people a day. The 40 metro stations closed are all those of the 5 lines that cross Chaoyang and represent about 10 percent of the total in the metropolis (Beijing has 24 subway lines, with 428 stations). Trains in the anti-Covid watched district pass and stop only to allow travelers to change lines, where there are junctions. Stops also suspended for many bus lines passing through Chaoyang.

The authorities continue to say that the situation in Beijing is still criticalhave been declared today 50 infections, but the lockdowns are not as general and suffocating as in Shanghai. Only the inhabitants of the districts where positive cases have been found are closed at home. Employees of the Chaoyang offices were told to work from home, restaurants can only do home deliveries, to get on public transport you must show a negative test obtained within 48 hours, tourist attractions such as the Forbidden City closed.

The people of Beijing remain alarmed, they are always afraid of ending up like those of Shanghai and have taken precautions by stocking up on food for a possible long sanitary siege. But at the moment the feeling is that the authorities of the capital are in control of the situation and are able to avoid chaos and the protests in Shanghai that humiliated the local party.

To contribute to the feeling of greater flexibility than in Shanghai, the Beijing authorities have shortened the duration of the quarantine for those arriving from abroad: they will have to pass 10 days under observation in a Covid hotel and then others 7 days of home isolation. In the last two years, the statute of limitations had been 21 days in total isolation, of which the first 14 at least in a supervised center. It is far from a major reopening to foreigners (and to Chinese who want to return to Beijing from abroad), because flights to the capital’s airports are always very few, no more than 5% of pre-pandemic ones.

Encouraging signs are coming from Shanghai



. Today there were 4,600 cases, still down from the peak of 27,000 on April 13. In total, among the nearly 700,000 infections identified since 1 March, 491 have officially died. While the majority of the 26 million inhabitants are allowed to leave their homes, but without venturing further than a few short-range walks, the megalopolis is traversed by teams of operators in airtight suits spraying with disinfectant pavements, walls and doors of buildings, courtyards, even the railings along the river. Obsessive cleaning before reopening.