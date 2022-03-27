Covid in Bolivia: 184 positive cases and 1,963 recovered this Saturday

The national epidemiological report for this day shows that 1,963 patients recovered from covid and were discharged; according to the massive diagnosis, during this day 4,623 tests of which 184 gave positive results and 4,439 were discarded.

The report issued by the National Directorate of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health and Sports, establishes that the national accumulated number of recovered patients up to this day amounts to 829,710.

The registry of recovered patients by department is as follows: 203 in Santa Cruz, 279 in Cochabamba, 894 in La Paz, 391 in Chuquisaca, 0 in Tarija, 84 in Potosí, 3 in Oruro, 21 in Beni and 88 in Pando.

The new infections this day are: Santa Cruz 33, Cochabamba 18, La Paz 107, Chuquisaca 5, Tarija 1, Potosí 18, Oruro 2, Beni 0 and Pando 0.

During this day No deaths from the virus were recorded. and the fatality rate so far remains at 0.7%.

Regarding vaccination, to date, 13,062,659 doses have been applied between the firstsecond, third, single dose, doses to the different age groups of the Sputnik V, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Pfizer and Janssen vaccines throughout the national territory.

in Santa Cruz

This Saturday 1,174 people were vaccinated, with which 3,068 have already been vaccinated. 252 people throughout the department.

Of the 33 cases detected today, 32 were in the municipality of Santa Cruz de la Sierra.

