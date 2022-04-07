Covid: in Brescia 1,159 positive, new infections in 162 Municipalities

The stalled curve, slightly decreasing (in Lombardy) and slightly increasing in Bresciano: but the variations are minimal, it is the long plateau that will accompany us until spring. Of course it’s another life, thanks to vaccines, compared to a year ago. The numbers of the regional bulletin confirm another 1,159 positives in the province of Brescia, 7,248 in seven days with an average of 1,035 cases per day, an increase of 0.7% over the seven days (Tuesday was -1.6%, Monday 0%) but down by 0.4% over the previous seven days. The incidence goes back to 581 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In all of Lombardy there are 9,094 new positives, 56,619 in seven days with an average of 8,088 infections per day, down by 0.7% over the seven days and 2.1% over the previous seven days. The situation in hospitals: as of April 6, 1,179 Covid patients were hospitalized (1,198 on Tuesday, 1,152 on Monday) and of these 35 are in serious condition in intensive care. On the same day a year ago, about 7,500 Covid patients were hospitalized in Lombardy, of which almost 850 were in intensive care.

Finally, there are 12 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, with a moving average of just under 17 deaths per day in the last seven days. No casualties in the Bresciano.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the province of Brescia there are new positives in 162 Municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

221 in Brescia,

41 in Desenzano,

29 in Gussago,

26 in Calvisano,

25 in Rodengo Saiano,

23 in Ghedi,

18 in Cazzago San Martino, Villa Carcina,

17 in Calcinato, Montichiari,

16 in Gavardo,

15 in Castelmella, Flero, Lonato, Travagliato,

14 in Chiari, Gardone Valtrompia,

13 in Bedizzole, Borgosatollo, Castenedolo, Nave, Provaglio d’Iseo,

12 in Salò, Sirmione,

11 in Corte Franca, Darfo Boario Terme, Leno, Palazzolo, Rovato,

10 in Botticino, Cologne, Lumezzane.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy