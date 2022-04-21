Covid: in Brescia 1,672 positive, new infections in 170 municipalities

The (weekly) contagion curve starts to rise again, after the “tear” of Easter and Easter Monday: more than 100 thousand swabs are processed in Lombardy between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 14,065 new positives in 24 hours (never so many since early February ) and 49,713 in seven days, with an average of 7,102 cases per day, up 12% over seven days (Tuesday was -18.9%, Monday -1.9%) and down 7.4% over seven previous days.

Covid: the situation

In Brescia there are 1,672 new positives, never so many since 8 February last, 6,141 in seven days with an average of 877 cases per day, an increase of 11.1% over seven days (Tuesday was -16.7%, Monday -2.9%) and down 7.4% over the previous seven days. The incidence stands at 492 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

The situation in hospitals, admissions slightly increased: as of April 20 in Lombardy there are 1,207 Covid patients hospitalized (1,182 on Tuesday, 1,152 on Monday) and of these 38 are in serious condition in intensive care. Finally, 24 deaths from coronavirus are reported, with a moving average of just under 24 deaths per day in the last seven days: no new deaths reported in the province of Brescia.

The infections in the province of Brescia

New positives in 170 municipalities. These are the most infected in the last 24 hours:

313 in Brescia,

49 in Quinzano d’Oglio,

36 in Gussago,

33 in Montichiari,

32 in Lumezzane,

30 in Concesio,

29 in Desenzano,

27 in Bagnolo Mella, Castelmella, Rovato,

25 in Gardone Valtrompia,

23 in Borgosatollo, Palazzolo,

22 in Sarezzo,

21 in Cazzago San Martino, Chiari, Leno, Travagliato,

20 in Nave, Salò,

19 in Castenedolo,

18 in Ghedi, Gottolengo, Ospitaletto, Roncadelle,

17 in Erbusco, Gavardo,

16 in Monticelli Brusati, Toscolano Maderno,

15 in Calcinato, Prevalle, Rodengo Saiano,

14 in Lonato, Pontevico,

13 in Botticino, Coccaglio,

12 in Capriolo, Castegnato, Mazzano, Sirmione,

11 in Iseo, Manerba, Orzinuovi, Sabbio Chiese, Sale Marasino, Villa Carcina, Vobarno,

10 in Bedizzole, Bovezzo, Calvisano, Capriano del Colle, Carpenedolo, Darfo Boario Terme, Dello, Flero.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy