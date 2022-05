Covid: in Brescia 279 positive, the infections Municipality by Municipality

Contagions in decline, indeed in a swoop: there are 279 positives from Brescia in the last 24 hours, 4,801 in seven days with an average of 686 cases per day, down by 7.9% over the seven days and 12% over the previous seven days. The incidence, in decline, stands at 385 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days. In all of Lombardy there are 1,985 new positives, 37,132 in seven days with an average of 5,305 infections per day, down 8.1% over the seven days and 11.7% over the previous seven.

The situation in hospitals has been stable for months: as of May 8, 1,134 Covid patients were hospitalized (Saturday were 1,165, Friday 1,185) and of these 35 are in serious condition in intensive care. Finally, there are 22 coronavirus deaths, with a moving average of just under 22 deaths per day in the last seven days.

Contagions Municipality by Municipality

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 113 municipalities. In detail:

44 in Brescia,

7 in Gambara,

6 in Carpenedolo, Montichiari, Palazzolo,

5 in Calvisano, Cazzago, Concesio, Corte Franca, Desenzano, Pontevico,

4 in Bagnolo Mella, Collebeato, Lonato, Quinzano, Rovato,

3 in Calcinato, Capriano, Castelmella, Darfo, Ghedi, Gottolengo, Monticelli Brusati, Nave, Orzinuovi, Ospitaletto, Pian Camuno, San Felice, Sarezzo, Sirmione, Toscolano,

2 a Angolo, Roe deer, Chaste, Cellatica, Chiari, Coccaglio, Corteno Golgi, Dello, Iseo, Leno, Lumezzane, Montirone, Nuvolento, Paderno, Paitone, Paratico, Pisogne, Polpenazze, Poncarale, Provaglio d’Iseo, Roccafranca, Verolanuova, Villa Carcina,

1 in Adro, Alfianello, Barbariga, Bassano Bresciano, Berzo Inferiore, Borgosatollo, Botticino, Bovegno, Bovezzo, Breno, Caino, Calvagese, Capo di Ponte, Castegnato, Castenedolo, Castrezzato, Cigole, Cimbergo, Erbusco, Gavardo, Gianico, Gussago, Isorella, Limone, Lodrino, Lograto, Mairano, Malegno, Milzano, Moniga, Muscoline, Offlaga, Ome, Piancogno, Pezzaze, Pontoglio, Pozzolengo, Pralboino, Preseglie, Prevalle, Remedello, Rodengo, Roè, Roncadelle, Rudiano, Sabbio, Salò, San Gervasio, San Paolo, Sellero, Travagliato, Vallio, Visano, Vobarno.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy