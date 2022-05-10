Covid: in Brescia 358 positive and 3 deaths, the infections Municipality by Municipality

It’s just another slight “aftershock”, but little changes: the graphs, as always, at the bottom of the page. There are 358 positives from Brescia in the last 24 hours, 4,856 in seven days with an average of 694 cases per day, an increase of 1.2% over the seven days (Sunday was -7.9%, Saturday -4.5%) and down 6.8% on the previous seven. The incidence is now at 389 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In all of Lombardy there are 2,351 new positives, 37,810 in seven days with an average of 5,401 cases per day, up by 1.8% over the seven days but down by 6.4% over the previous seven. The situation in hospitals: as of May 9, 1,132 Covid patients were hospitalized, of which 38 in serious conditions in intensive care. Vaccine effect: on the same day a year ago, 3,147 hospital admissions were made, with 459 people still in intensive care.

Finally, there are 21 coronavirus deaths in Lombardy: the moving average is just over 20 deaths per day in the last seven days. Three victims in the province of Brescia: 2 in the city and one in Manerbio.

Contagions Municipality by Municipality

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 96 municipalities. In detail:

81 in Brescia,

9 in Castenedolo, Travagliato,

8 in Montichiari, Ospitaletto,

7 in Cazzago San Martino, Mazzano, Nave,

6 in Bedizzole, Borgosatollo, Calvisano, Concesio, Monticelli Brusati, Orzinuovi,

5 in Calcinato, Desenzano, Gambara, Roncadelle, Salò, San Felice, Sarezzo.

4 in Botticino, Bovezzo, Collebeato, Darfo Boario Terme, Flero, Torbole Casaglia, Visano, Vobarno,

3 in Carpenedolo, Cologne, Gussago, Lonato, Manerbio, Nuvolento, Passirano, Provaglio d’Iseo, Puegnago, Rezzato, Serle, Sirmione,

2 in Azzano Mella, Barghe, Calvagese, Castegnato, Castelcovati, Castelmella, Castrezzato, Coccaglio, Corte Franca, Corzano, Dello, Gavardo, Ghedi, Leno, Lumezzane, Mairano, Malonno, Paitone, Pontoglio, Quinzano, Rovato, Sabbio Chiese, San Zeno, Trenzano, Verolavecchia, Vestone, Vezza d’Oglio, Villa Carcina,

1 in Adro, Agnosine, Bagnolo Mella, Capriolo, Chiari, Comezzano Cizzago, Gardone Valtrompia, Lograto, Marcheno, Milzano, Montirone, Offlaga, Padenghe, Paderno Franciacorta, Paratico, Pian Camuno, Pisogne, Polaveno, Pontevico, Rodengo Saiano, Soiano, Tremosine, Urago d’Oglio, Villanuova.

Province of Brescia: new cases in 24 hours

Province of Brescia: new cases in 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation over 7 days

Province of Brescia: variation on the previous 7 days

Province of Brescia: new cases every 100 thousand inhab. in 7 days

Covid hospitalized in Lombardy

Peaks of Covid hospitalizations in Lombardy