Covid: in Brescia 365 positive and 2 deaths, the infections Municipality by Municipality

Contagion swooping, but this time there is the “trick”: that is, two consecutive days (Easter and Easter Monday) with low-tier tampons that therefore have “busted” the counts on a weekly basis. It will take days before rejoining the ranks, we will also see the rise in the curve: but with May just around the corner, a further (and definitive) decline is expected, at least until the autumn. Thanks to vaccines, everything is regular: the emergency is long gone, and the latest lockdown-style restrictions date back to (almost) a year ago.

The numbers of the regional bulletin. 365 people from Brescia are Covid positive, 5,525 in seven days with an average of 789 cases per day, down by 16.7% over seven days (Monday was -2.9%, Sunday -0.2%) and by 19 , 1% on the previous seven days. The incidence drops to 443 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

In the whole of Lombardy there are 2,329 new positives, 44,371 in seven days with an average of 6,339 infections per day, down by 17.4% over the seven days and by 18.9% over the previous seven days. The situation in hospitals: as of April 19, 1,182 Covid patients were hospitalized (Monday were 1,152, Sunday 1,141) and of these 35 are in serious condition in intensive care.

Finally, there are 4 coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours in Lombardy, of which two in the province of Brescia: in Chiari and Montichiari. The regional moving average is now just under 23 deaths per day for the past seven days.

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in 99 municipalities. In detail:

76 in Brescia,

15 in Montichiari,

14 in Desenzano,

12 in Castenedolo,

10 in Lumezzane,

9 in Ghedi,

8 to Leno,

7 in Mazzano,

6 in Capriano del Colle, Chiari, Lonato, Villa Carcina,

5 in Botticino, Carpenedolo, Dello, Gussago, Ospitaletto, Salò, Sirmione,

4 in Bovezzo, Calcinato, Coccaglio, Concesio, Flero, Manerba, Nave, Nuvolera, Vobarno,

3 in Azzano Mella, Bagnolo Mella, Capriolo, Cazzago San Martino, Cellatica, Gambara, Gottolengo, Manerbio, Montirone, Ome, Quinzano, Roncadelle, San Paolo, Sarezzo, Urago d’Oglio,

2 in Bedizzole, Calvagese, Calvisano, Darfo Boario Terme, Edolo, Erbusco, Gardone Valtrompia, Gavardo, Mairano, Orzinuovi, Padenghe, Rezzato, Roccafranca, Rodengo Saiano, Sonico, Torbole Casaglia, Travagliato, Villanuova,

1 in Adro, Bagolino, Berlingo, Borgo San Giacomo, Borgosatollo, Brandico, Castegnato, Castelcovati, Castelmella, Castrezzato, Cividate Camuno, Collebeato, Cologne, Corte Franca, Gardone Riviera, Gargnano, Isorella, Marcheno, Marone, Moniga, Monticelli Brusati, Nuvolento, Offlaga, Palazzolo, Paratico, Poncarale, Pontevico, Prevalle, Puegnago, Rovato, Rudiano, San Felice, San Gervasio, Soiano, Toscolano Maderno, Verolavecchia, Visano.

