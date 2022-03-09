Covid: in Brescia 754 positive and 3 deaths, infections in 158 municipalities

It is the confirmation of a now national trend: the contagion curve has started to grow again. Little by little, it seems, but given the precedents never say never: it must be said that, thanks to the vaccination campaign and despite the very rapid spread of the Omicron variant, even between Christmas and New Year the effects on the health system were minimal, compared to in the past (the graphs at the bottom of the page: there is also the peak of hospitalized patients in the various waves). And spring is almost upon us. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, the numbers. There are 754 positive Brescians in the last 24 hours, 3,422 in seven days with an average of 489 cases per day, an increase of 1.9% over the seven days (Monday was + 1.5%, Sunday -1.5%) and 3.4% over the previous seven days. The incidence, with a very slight increase, now stands at 274 new cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in seven days.

Covid: the situation in Lombardy

In the whole of Lombardy there are 6,497 new positives, as had not happened since 22 February: 29,339 cases in seven days with an average of 4,191 per day, an increase of 2.6% over seven days and 3.4% over seven days previous. The situation in hospitals is stable, even if any effects of the resumption of infections will only be seen in at least ten days: as of March 8, 902 Covid patients are hospitalized, of which 81 in serious condition in intensive care.

There are only 9 coronavirus deaths reported in the last 24 hours in Lombardy, of which 3 in the province of Brescia: in Castelcovati, Nave and Sarezzo. The moving average for the past seven days, down, is more than 28 deaths per day.

The infections in the province of Brescia

In the Brescia area, new positives are recorded in almost 160 municipalities. These are the most infected:

119 in Brescia,

27 in Desenzano,

19 in Gardone Valtrompia,

15 in Montichiari,

14 in Borgosatollo,

13 in Concesio, Toscolano Maderno,

12 in Calcinato, Leno, Mazzano,

11 in Manerbio, Travagliato,

10 in Iseo, Rovato,

9 in Calvisano, Castegnato, Castenedolo, Chiari, Flero, Ghedi, Rezzato,

8 in Bagnolo Mella, Bagolino, Bedizzole, Gavardo, Vestone,

7 in Borgo San Giacomo, Botticino, Nave, Orzinuovi, Palazzolo, Villanuova,

6 in Erbusco, Gottolengo, Lumezzane, Marcheno, Provaglio d’Iseo, Salò,

5 in Cazzago San Martino, Coccaglio, Corte Franca, Corteno Golgi, Darfo Boario Terme, Montirone, Puegnago, Roncadelle, Sarezzo.

