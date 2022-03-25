Covid: in Calabria 2,979 infections, positivity rate of 21% – Calabria

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 25 MAR – 2,979 infections were found in Calabria in the last 24 hours, down from 3,452 yesterday but still at very high levels, with 14,151 swabs and a positivity rate that remains more or less stable at 21.05%. There is one death that brings the total death toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,258. One more entry into the ordinary wards (376) and two into the intensive care units (15) should be recorded. The healed are a total of 207,112 (+1,590), while the currently positive are 70,714 (+1,388) and the isolates at home 70,323 (+1,385). In Calabria, to date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid 19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the provincial health agencies of the Calabria Region – the total number of swabs performed is equal to 2,583,375. 280,084 people have tested positive for Coronavirus. (HANDLE).

