Covid in Campania, almost 10 thousand dead since the beginning of the pandemic

Covid, with the 13 deaths of Covid today Campania reaches ten thousand, precisely 9999 dead official since the beginning of the pandemic: 176 per hundred thousand inhabitants (1 death per 569 inhabitants). Are so many, but less than the national average which was of 268 deaths for every hundred thousand inhabitants (1 death for every 374 inhabitants). Here is the distribution of deaths Covid every hundred thousand inhabitants in the various regions: Val d’Aosta 423, Friuli 409 Lombardy 393, Emilia-Romagna 365, Liguria 343, Piedmont 308 Veneto 290, Trentino AA 276, Tuscany 257, Marche 245, Abruzzo 238, Umbria and Sicily 206, Puglia 201, Molise 198, Lazio 187, Campania 176, Basilicata 149, Sardinia 137, Calabria 120.

MORE INFORMATION

The Campania, as can be seen from the numbers, among the densely populated regions it is by far the one that has had the fewest deaths and in the first waves of the pandemic it had one of the lowest number of deaths in Europe and is beaten only by Basilicata, Sardinia and Calabria characterized from a few low urbanization urban centers and large rural areas.

Meanwhile, there are many cases registered in Campania today, 11,755 against 10,788 last Tuesday, 18.7% positive to the swab against 18.9% last Tuesday, 3 ICUs less than yesterday and 23 more hospitalizations, Rt at 1.06. In the last week, Campania has seen a slight increase in all epidemiological indicators, + 7.9% infections; + 11% the dead; + 13.5% in intensive care and + 8.3% in hospitalizations. In fact, we had an average of 7,920 cases per day; they were 7,340 a week ago; 4,670 two weeks ago and 3,840 four weeks ago. Today 41 intensive therapies; they were 37 a week ago; 32 two weeks ago and 47 four weeks ago. This week, an average of 7.3 deaths per day; it was 6.6 a week ago; 8.3 two weeks ago and 14 four weeks ago.

How were we a year ago? Let’s take as a reference the day 27 March 2021, we were much worse: we had 1,893 cases per day against 7,920 today but the deaths were 45 per day against 7.3 on average today. Intensive care was 168 compared to 42 today. The admissions were 1,594 against 656 on the same day of this month.