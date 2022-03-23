Covid in Campania, De Luca gives the alarm: “Rash reopening, in a month we will close Italy”

“Some government decisions seem a bit rash to me. The green pass on means of transport must be maintained, it is not possible for us to break ranks on subways and public transport. It is clear that, if we continue like this, in a month we will have to close Italy ”. This was stated by the president of the Campania Region Vincenzo De Luca, on the sidelines of an appointment in Pozzuoli.

«At least on the meeting places – added De Luca – we wear the mask, beyond what the government decides. I always remember that in Campania the obligation remained. So a little sense of responsibility, I understand that it can be a little annoyance, but this little annoyance is better than re-feeding the Covid contagion “.

According to De Luca “if we want to resume normal life, and resume it forever, we must be cautious, otherwise we delude ourselves to return to normal life for two months, after which the contagion is rekindled and we start the closures all over again. This thing I would like it to enter everyone’s head. So beyond the vaccinations that must continue, and the fourth dose must be introduced, the use of the mask, which is not a huge sacrifice, must be generalized for those who have been vaccinated and those who have not been vaccinated. Let’s take the case of schools, where we have kids who wear masks when they are in class, then when they come in and out there is a crowd of hundreds of kids. The boys return to their families and begin to recontact the elderly ”.